FCS spring football: Weber State shocks Northern Arizona on wild Hail Mary as time expires

Weber State moved to 3-0 during the spring FCS football season with an incredible Hail Mary as time expired.

Justin Malone came down with a 50-yard TD from Randall Johnson after the Wildcats had two seconds to run a final play in a last-gasp chance for the win.

Malone’s catch was necessary because Northern Arizona went on what seemed to be a backbreaking drive in the final five minutes. NAU drove 95 yards in 14 plays over nearly four minutes and took a 23-22 lead on a one-yard run by Keondre Wudtee.

Weber State got 15 yards in its first two plays and needed to chuck the ball to the end zone on the final play.

The Wildcats nearly squandered a 14-0 first-quarter lead during Saturday’s game. Weber State gave up 10 points in the second quarter but led the entire game until NAU’s TD with 17 seconds left.

Other Big Sky drama

Weber State's Hail Mary wasn't the only crazy game in the Big Sky conference on Saturday. UC Davis beat Idaho State 31-27 on a TD with eight seconds left.

Idaho also came back to win 33-32 over Southern Utah. The Vandals — who used to play at the FBS level before dropping down to FCS — had a 15-play, 82-yard drive that resulted in a TD with seven seconds left. That TD came after Southern Utah took a 32-27 lead with 2:16 to go.

The Big Sky Conference was one of many conferences that postponed their fall seasons to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. Big Sky teams are playing a condensed six-game spring schedule so the 2021 season can go on as planned.

