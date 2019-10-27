FCS has same trio of unbeatens entering November

(STATS) - Clocks will be turned back next Saturday night, but in one way, it's already happened in FCS college football this season.

Three teams are unbeaten entering November and they're the same three as last year. - North Dakota State, which is 8-0, and Princeton and Dartmouth, each 6-0.

NDSU, the two-time defending FCS champion, has won 29 straight games - the longest active streak in Division I. The Bison are four wins shy of their all-time longest streak in the FCS - 33 games from 2012-14 - and can match it by winning their four remaining games in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. They'll open play in November with a road trip to Youngstown State next Saturday night followed by home games against Western Illinois and South Dakota and a road finale at Southern Illinois.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Princeton and Dartmouth face each other on Nov. 9 at Yankee Stadium in New York, so one of the Ivy League unbeatens is guaranteed of a loss. Last year, Princeton won their matchup, 14-9 at home. For the two powers to be perfect going into this year's game, the defending champion Tigers will have to win at Cornell Friday night and the Big Green must win at Harvard on Saturday.

Princeton, which has won 16 straight games, also has rivalry games ahead against Yale (Nov. 16) and at Penn (Nov. 23). Dartmouth has games on the same dates, respectively, versus Cornell and at Brown.

While NDSU surely will go on to make its 10th straight appearance in the FCS playoffs, Ivy League teams play a 10-game regular season and do not participate in a postseason. NDSU (15-0) and Princeton (10-0) had perfect seasons last year.