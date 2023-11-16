FCS rolls into DII-A semifinals, drill DCA 35-0
Nov. 15—With Donelson Christian likely focused on Mr. Football semifinalist Tyson Wolcott, Friendship Christian coach John McNeal threw a curveball on the Commanders' first offensive series.
Lining wide receiver Dontae Parker at wildcat quarterback, the senior shook off a first-down fumble with a 54-yard touchdown run to ignite the Commanders to a 35-0 wipeout of their arch-rival Wildcats in the Division II-A quarterfinals Friday night at Pirtle Field.
This wasn't a new play.