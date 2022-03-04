FCS prospects to watch at the combine









The majority of players in the National Football League are from the FBS level, but the league has a way of finding you wherever you played college football. Over the last seven seasons, the NFL has drafted 98 players from the FCS level since 2015, an average of 14 per season. There are some notable names in the league that played in the FCS including Darius Leonard, James Robinson, and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp. Going into the 2021 season, there were 97 former FCS players on NFL rosters.

Last year, we saw NDSU QB Trey Lance selected at third overall, the highest FCS selection in as many years. This year, we will see Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning selected in the first round, potentially in the top-10, giving the FCS a player selected in the top-10 for back-to-back years for the first time in decades and Penning would become the fourth FCS player drafted in the first round since 2015.

While most of the attention gets paid to the high profile players, it's the middle-late rounders that tend to have the biggest impact on the roster. There are a few really talented players at the FCS level that should be looked at late day two, early day three that could have a major impact for their perspective teams come September and beyond.

North Dakota State OT Cordell Volson

When Trey Lance suited up for the Bison in 2019, he had to pretty good tackles. One of them was Dillun Radunz, whom the Titans selected in the second round of last year's draft. The other was Cordell Volson. He has the prototypical size of an NFL tackle and plays with the demeanor you want to see. Volson plays with aggression and has no issue burying defenders into the ground. Volson was able to show that at the Shrine Bowl, dominating the competition in drills during practice.

Testing will be really important for Volson. On tape, he isn't the best athlete. He is a capable one, but Volson can get beat by more athletic defenders. For a player that translates best to a zone scheme, testing will be really important for him, as he needs to show enough athleticism to warrant a high selection.

South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong

Strong has been on my radar ever since his dominating performance against Colorado State in week one. He torched the Rams for 138 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries, displaying speed, power, and elusiveness. His career was nothing short of spectacular statistically. Strong never averaged less than 5.3 per carry and the three full seasons he played, he averaged no less than seven yards per carry. His freshman year, Strong was tremendous, averaging a staggering 9.5 yards per carry over 117 carries.

One element for Strong that is working against him is playing at the FCS level. It's easy to look dominant at that level, but it's the games at the FBS level where I came away the most impressed. Strong doesn't possess one true dominant trait, but his balance of vision and physicality in the open field, along with his pass catching ability give him an opportunity to thrive at the next level. His biggest hurdle will not be about having a dominant trait, but more so about not having one that would be considered a detriment. With a solid week in Indianapolis, Strong can position himself as an early day-three selection.

Idaho State WR Tanner Conner

Conner is an interesting prospect. At 6'3" and 230lbs, he is an X-receiver. At Idaho State, he didn't put up the biggest numbers for the Bengals, as they were 1-10 this past season in the Big Sky Conference. He put up 42 receptions for 735 yards and four touchdowns in 2021 but he won't be drafted based on his production.

This past August, Conner was included on Bruce Feldman's Freaks List, a compilation of the most athletic individuals in college football. Feldman notes in his piece that Conner has a track background as a hurdler and a 10.51 100-meter dash. He also has a recorded vertical jump of over 40" and a broad jump of 11' which has translated to being able to secure a jump ball on the field. Conner will be a name to watch during workouts, as his athletic profile could churn out some big numbers.