New FCS program Tarleton sets 2020 schedule

(Stats Perform) - Tarleton will play six FCS opponents as it transitions to Division I with an 11-game schedule this year.

The Texans will compete as an FCS independent because its new conference - the Western Athletic Conference - does not sponsor football. They will make their D-I debut on Sept. 5 by visiting Sam Houston State. Coach Todd Whitten, Tarleton's all-time wins leader who's entering his 11th season over three stints, guided Sam Houston's program from 2005-09.

Tarleton also has visits to FCS programs Murray State (Sept. 12), Kennesaw State (Sept. 26) and South Dakota State (Nov. 14). Among their seven home games, the Texans will face Missouri State (Nov. 7) and Dixie State (Nov. 28), which also is moving up to Division I as an FCS independent.

Tarleton had an unbeaten regular season and finished 11-1 in its final campaign in Division II last season.

2020 Tarleton State Schedule

Sept. 5, at Sam Houston State

Sept. 12, at Murray State

Sept. 19, Texas Permian Basin

Sept. 26, at Kennesaw State

Oct. 3, Eastern New Mexico

Oct. 17, Texas A&M-Kingsville

Oct. 24, Midwestern State

Oct. 31, Western Oregon

Nov. 7, Missouri State

Nov. 14, at South Dakota State

Nov. 28, Dixie State