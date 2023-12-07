FCS Playoffs: South Dakota State football vs Villanova preview and prediction

On Monday, South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski was named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the most outstanding offensive player in FCS annually.

SDSU football coach Jimmy Rogers said Gronowski represents what the award should be about at the highest level. The signal-caller made the list of finalists along with the University of New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer and Monmouth University running back Jaden Shirden.

“He is an unbelievable teammate, a great leader, a phenomenal football player, he deserves that award,” Rogers said. “There's no question about it.”

Rogers said the level of consistency Gronowski has played with throughout his career, not just this year, has been unmatched. Gronowski, now in his junior season, led the Jackrabbits to a national championship last season and now has South Dakota State in the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs after a 41-0 win over Mercer in which he threw for 158 yards and a touchdown.

Now, Gronowski and the Jackrabbits are preparing for a familiar playoff foe: The Villanova Wildcats. SDSU will take on the Wildcats on Saturday on ESPN, in front of a national TV audience.

The Jackrabbits have played Villanova twice, with the most recent meeting being in 2021, when South Dakota State won, 35-21, to advance to the FCS semifinals.

Here’s the tale of the tape between the two sides:

SDSU's quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) runs with the ball during a game against Mercer University on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at Dana J Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.

No. 1 SDSU (12-0, 8-0) vs No. 8 Villanova (10-2, 7-1)

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Where: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, Brookings, S.D.

TV/Radio: ESPN/Jackrabbit Sports Network

What’s at stake: The Jackrabbits are playing on ESPN and have an opportunity to show their championship poise. Playing on the national stage, with Brookings as the backdrop is a huge deal and could help South Dakota State solidify itself as one of the best programs in the FCS to a wider audience.

Who’s better: Villanova is as balanced a team as there is remaining in the FCS playoffs, aside from South Dakota State. The Wildcats rank seventh in total defense and eighth in total offense, but the Jackrabbits rank higher in both. SDSU ranks first in total defense and sixth in total offense. Villanova’s offense is led by fifth-year quarterback Connor Watkins, who has the Wildcats offense ranked fourth in passing efficiency, seventh in rushing offense and 15th in scoring offense.

Matchup to watch: The duo of Villanova wide receivers Rayjuon Pringle and Jaylan Sanchez against the South Dakota State trio of Dalys Beanum, DyShawn Gales and Tucker Large. Pringle and Sanchez are both in the top 65 of the FCS in receiving yards per game. Pringle ranks 19th in receiving yards per game, bringing in 79 yards per game. The fifth-year senior is also top 15 in the country in touchdown receptions with eight.

“They have elite wide receivers, some of the, maybe the best that we've seen thus far,” Rogers said. “I mean, Pringle torched us for 117 or 190 the last time we played them. We're well aware of who he is.”

SDSU wins if: They play to their potential. The Jackrabbits have proved to be the best team in the FCS all season long, at this point the only team that can knock them off is themselves.

Prediction: SDSU, 35-14

