FCS Playoff Review: UAlbany 42, CCSU 14

The Score - UAlbany (9-4) beat Central Connecticut State (11-2) 42-14 in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

Story Line - UAlbany scored 42 unanswered points on redshirt freshman Jeff Undercuffler's school-record six touchdown passes. Four came in an eight-minute span of the second and third quarters as the Great Danes grabbed a commanding lead.

Game Ball - Undercuffler started off 0-for-4 with an interception, but wound up 19 of 30 for 304 yards. He has 39 touchdown passes this season for an FCS freshman record, previously held by Northern Arizona's Case Cookus with 37 in 11 games in 2015.

Key Stat - Five different UAlbany players had receptions and each found the end zone. Jerah Reeves (134) and Juwan Gereen (105) both had over 100 receiving yards.

The Takeaway - The difference in level of play between CAA Football and the Northeast Conference stands out in this result. Not only did Undercuffler, who has a TD pass in every game, pick apart CCSU, but the Great Danes limited to CCSU quarterback Aaron Winchester, the NEC's offensive player of the year, to 209 yards of total offense (he has only two lower games this season).

Up Next - UAlbany next plays at No. 5 seed Montana State (9-3) in the second round Dec. 7 (3 p.m. ET). The Bobcats have beaten nine Division I opponents in the regular season for the first time.