FCS Playoff Review: Kennesaw State 28, Wofford 21

The Score - Kennesaw State (11-2) beat Wofford (7-5) 28-21 in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

Story Line - After an injury to starting quarterback Tommy Bryant, Kennesaw sophomore Jonathan Murphy came off the bench to carry the ball 23 times for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Game Ball - Murphy flashed game-breaking speed, including on a 61-yard touchdown run. The junior college transfer entered the game under 100 rushing yards and without a pass attempt this season.

Key Stat - In a matchup of two triple option offenses, the Big South power Owls had a commanding 309-111 advantage in rushing yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Southern Conference champ Wofford managed 3.1 yards per carry.

The Takeaway - Considering Bryant (who rushed for Kennesaw's first touchdown) had replaced an injured Daniel David behind center in the last month, the Owls clearly have a deep supply of option quarterbacks. They also have a veteran-laden defense with Big South defensive player of the year Bryson Armstrong (12 tackles, sack, forced fumble) leading the unit that entered allowing only 91 rushing yards per game and had the answers for Wofford's triple option.

Up Next - Kennesaw State next plays at No. 3 Weber State (9-3) in the second round Dec. 7 (3 p.m. ET). The Wildcats have earned a share of their third straight Big Sky title and are making a fourth straight playoff appearance.