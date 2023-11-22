For FCS playoff-bound Austin Peay football, ugly season-opening loss was turning point

In April, after Austin Peay football's spring game, Mike DiLiello set the ceiling as high as he possibly could.

"We're a very, very talented football team, and if we put it all together, we're gonna be very dangerous," the Governors' quarterback said. "We're a playoff team that can make a run and win a national championship, and I think that these guys are starting to believe it."

But as soon as the 2023 season began, APSU found out that belief doesn't always convert to ability.

The Governors opened their season at Southern Illinois, a typical contender in the Missouri Valley Conference, traditionally the toughest league in Football Championship Subdivision. The Salukis seemed intent on proving how far APSU was from that level. They won 49-23 in a game that really wasn't even that close: SIU scored the first five touchdowns and outgained the Govs 346-93 through the first three quarters.

It would have been hard to fathom then, but three months later, APSU in the FCS playoffs. The Governors (9-2) will face Chattanooga (7-4) in a first-round game Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+) at Fortera Stadium, and they have a woeful evening in Carbondale, Illinois, to thank for it.

"They whipped our tail, and it was the biggest wake-up call that we could have had," said APSU coach Scotty Walden. "It locked everybody in. Hey, we better take this one game at a time. We better quit thinking about all this other crap."

Walden said the Governors had "long conversations" in the aftermath of the loss to the Salukis. He said his team plays better when it thinks of itself as an underdog. After all, it's what they're familiar with. They'd made the playoffs only once before, in 2019. Against Southern Illinois, APSU learned that upgraded talent, alone, wouldn't close the gap.

"I leaned on our unity council for wisdom, like, 'Hey, what do you guys see?' " Walden said. "If we don't play with an edge and play with a chip on our shoulder, starting in practice, than this season isn't going to go the way we want it to go."

Added DiLiello: "We had to face some hard truths. That's what our program is built on, having these guys, these teammates, these coaches understand and learning from our mistakes."

Austin Peay started to show signs of a turnaround the following Saturday, competing with then-No. 9 Tennessee in a 30-13 loss at Neyland Stadium. The next week, the Govs blasted East Tennessee State 63-3 in their home opener, the beginning of a nine-game winning streak.

"You can have tough conversations, but if you don't have buy-in from your leaders, it doesn't matter," Walden said. "I give our players all the credit for their leadership. This is a truly player-driven program."

The Friday before the regular season finale against Central Arkansas, senior defensive back Cedarius Doss noticed one of his teammates had a foot touching one of the lines of the practice field, when he should have been entirely behind the line.

It wasn't his whole foot — more like a toe — but Doss notified the coaches. So the Governors started the entire drill over again. When Walden describes his program as a "player-driven" program, it's events like those that he's referring to.

"They took that to heart," Walden said of the conversations the Govs had after falling to SIU. "And they not only did that themselves, but distributed that to others. If this rep is not a rep that represents our culture and our brand, we're gonna call you out on it."

