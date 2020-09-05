FCS nonconference schedule this fall

(Stats Perform) - Schedule and results of the 15 FCS college football programs that have announced nonconference games this fall (all 13 conferences postponed their league competition due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic):

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Campbell: at Georgia Southern (Sept. 12), at Coastal Carolina (Sept. 18), at Appalachian State (Sept. 26), at Wake Forest (Oct. 9)

North Alabama: at Liberty (Oct. 3), Jacksonville State (Oct. 17), at Southern Miss (Nov. 7), at BYU (Nov. 21)

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Missouri State: at Oklahoma (Sept. 12), at Central Arkansas (Sept. 26), Central Arkansas (Oct. 17)

North Dakota State: Central Arkansas (Oct. 3)

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Austin Peay (0-1): 24-17 loss to Central Arkansas in Montgomery, Alabama (Aug. 29), at Pittsburgh (Sept. 12), at Cincinnati (Sept. 19)

Eastern Kentucky: at Marshall (Sept. 5), at West Virginia (Sept. 12), at The Citadel (Sept. 26), Central Arkansas (Oct. 10), at Troy (Oct. 17), at Central Arkansas (Oct. 31), Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 7), Western Carolina (Nov. 21)

Jacksonville State: Mercer (Oct. 10), at North Alabama (Oct. 17), at Florida State (Oct. 3), at FIU (Oct. 23)

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Chattanooga: at Western Kentucky (Oct. 24)

The Citadel: at USF (Sept. 12), at Clemson (Sept. 19), Eastern Kentucky (Sept. 26), at Army West Point (Oct. 10)

Mercer: at Jacksonville State (Oct. 10), at Army West Point (Oct. 24), Abilene Christian (Oct. 31)

Western Carolina: at Liberty (Nov. 14), at Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 21)

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Abilene Christian: at UTEP (Sept. 19), at Army West Point (Oct. 3), West Texas A&M (Oct. 17), Stephen F. Austin in Arlington, Texas (Oct. 24), at Mercer (Oct. 31), Angelo State (Nov. 7), Arizona Christian (Nov. 14), at Virginia (Nov. 21)

Central Arkansas (1-1): 24-17 win over Austin Peay in Montgomery, Alabama (Aug. 29), 45-35 loss at UAB (Sept. 3), at Arkansas State (Sept. 19), Missouri State (Sept. 26), at North Dakota State (Oct. 3), at Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 10), at Missouri State (Oct. 17), Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 31), at Louisiana-Lafayette (Nov. 21)

Houston Baptist: at North Texas (Sept. 5), at Texas Tech (Sept. 12), at Louisiana Tech (Sept. 26)

Stephen F. Austin: at UTEP (Sept. 5), at UTSA (Sept. 19), at SMU (Sept. 26), West Texas A&M (Oct. 3), Angelo State (Oct. 10), Abilene Christian in Arlington, Texas (Oct. 24), at Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 7)