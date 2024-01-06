FCS national championship: Isaiah Davis hopes to take over Frisco one more time

Jan. 6—FRISCO, Texas — Isaiah Davis became one of the biggest names in FCS football at Toyota Stadium on May 16, 2021. Though his South Dakota State Jackrabbits lost that day's FCS national championship game to Sam Houston State, Davis' rushing heroics — 178 yards with three touchdowns and two legendarily spectacular runs — made the freshman running back the most memorable performer in the game.

He's only added to the legend since.

Davis has rushed for just shy of 3,000 yards in the last two seasons, helping the Jackrabbits back to Frisco last year, where they defeated North Dakota State for their first title, and again this year, where they'll face Montana on Sunday looking for a repeat.

For the last four years, the Jackrabbits have made repeated runs deep into December (er, May, in '21), and Davis' violent, physical ground game has been at the forefront.

Davis' playoff performances have become part of the legacy he's going to leave as one of the best in a long line of standout Jackrabbit running backs, and while coaches and teammates often say Davis isn't any different in the playoffs than he is in the regular season, it's worth making note of just what the 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior has done in the FCS tournament when the stakes are raised.

In 15 postseason games Davis has rushed for 1,893 yards and 22 touchdowns. He's averaged 7.85 yards per carry, a full yard higher than his ridiculous career average of 6.8 yards per attempt. With an even remotely big game on Sunday, the Joplin, Mo., native would finish his college career with more than 2,000 rushing yards in playoff games alone. He's gone over 100 yards in 12 of the 15, including each of the last seven. And he's done it alongside Pierre Strong and Amar Johnson, who have each had multiple 100-yard playoff rushing games during the same timeframe.

Before Davis shows us what he's got in store for what's expected to be his final collegiate game before a likely NFL career, here's a game-by-game look at what Davis (who has 4,461 career rushing yards overall) has produced in the playoffs for SDSU.

2020/21 (attempts-yards-touchdowns)

vs. Holy Cross: 10-156-1

vs. Southern Illinois: 10-42-1

vs. Delaware: 9-70-0

vs. Sam Houston St: 14-178-3

2021

vs. Cal-Davis: 15-217-1

vs. Sac State: 19-108-2

vs. Villanova: 25-174-3

vs. Montana St: 9-13

2022

vs. Delaware: 14-104-2

vs. Holy Cross: 20-154-1

vs. Montana St: 16-158-1

vs. NDSU: 22-103-1

2023

vs. Mercer: 16-117-3

vs. Villanova: 27-192-2

vs. Albany: 15-107-2