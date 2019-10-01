FCS members to push for 'GameDay' attention

(STATS) - Visits by ESPN's iconic "College GameDay" pregame show have been so successful that the FCS level is campaigning for more.

On Wednesday, all 13 FCS conferences and their member schools are expected to do a strategic social media blast with the goal of getting the hashtag #FCSonGameDay trending. The blast, scheduled for 11 a.m. ET, will tag ESPN and some of the show's personalities.

It will build on an original social media push from the Big Sky Conference to get a regular FCS presence on GameDay, including a spotlight for a national game of the week.

GameDay first broadcast live from a game site in 1993 and has made about 375 visits, but there have been only eight to FCS games. The most recent was at James Madison on Oct. 14, 2017 for a game against Villanova.