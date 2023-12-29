FCS linebacker to make Lincoln visit in January

A recent report has the Nebraska Cornhuskers preparing to host one of the more popular names in the transfer portal. HuskerOnline reports that the Huskers are preparing to host former Idaho linebacker Xe’ree Alexander.

Since entering the transfer portal earlier this month, Alexander has picked up offers from Washington State, Cal, Oregon State, Montana State, Kansas, UConn, Minnesota, UCF, Louisiana Tech, Washington and Washington State.

In his freshman season, Alexander recorded 74 tackles, including 29 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

He was a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and had Power Five offers, including Arizona and Arizona State, before ultimately signing with Idaho.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire