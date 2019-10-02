FCS level makes push for 'GameDay' spotlight

(STATS) - FCS conferences and schools hope a social media campaign on Wednesday had them driving toward an end zone in Bristol, Connecticut.

Members of the Division I subdivision of college football used creative graphics, posts and opinions as a way to request a weekly FCS presence on ESPN's iconic "College GameDay" pregame show. To attract attention, the FCS level endeavored to get the hashtag #FCSonGameDay trending, even tagging ESPN and some of the show's personalities.

The campaign built on an original social media push that began with the Big Sky Conference this past summer. Wednesday's tweet-storm drew fans and media into the effort.

Reacted Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill, "It's still too early to tell the complete story, but I've really enjoyed seeing the entire FCS community rally around this topic. Next step is to continue to work with ESPN to support the initiative."

GameDay first broadcast live from a college football game site in 1993 and has made about 375 visits, but there have been only eight to FCS games. The most recent was to James Madison on Oct. 14, 2017 for a game against Villanova.