FCS head coaching changes

(Stats Perform) - FCS schools that have had a head coaching change since the start of the 2019 season with date of change and new coach:

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Cedric Thomas (Feb. 17) - new coach Doc Gamble (April 23)

Austin Peay: Mark Hudspeth (July 3) - new coach Marquase Lovings (July 7)

Cal Poly: Tim Walsh (Nov. 25) - new coach Beau Baldwin (Dec. 11)

Central Connecticut State: interim Ryan McCarthy - new coach Ryan McCarthy (Oct. 16)

Eastern Kentucky: Mark Elder (Nov. 25) - new coach Walt Wells (Dec. 9)

Gardner-Webb: Carroll McCray (Nov. 24) - new coach Tre Lamb (Dec. 14)

Howard: Ron Prince (Dec. 6) - new coach Larry Scott (Feb. 5)

Lamar: Mike Schulz (Nov. 25) - new coach Blane Morgan (Dec. 12)

McNeese State: Sterlin Gilbert (Jan. 12) - new coach Frank Wilson (Jan. 16)

Mercer: Bobby Lamb (Nov. 24) - new coach Drew Cronic (Dec. 10)

Missouri State: Dave Steckel (Jan. 9) - new coach Bobby Petrino (Jan. 15)

Murray State: Mitch Stewart (Nov. 23) - new coach Dean Hood (Dec. 13)

Northern Colorado: Earnest Collins III (Nov. 24) - new coach Ed McCaffrey (Dec. 12)

Wagner: Jason Houghtaling (Dec. 6) - new coach Tom Masella (Dec. 7)

Youngtown State: Bo Pelini (Jan. 27) - new coach Doug Phillips (Feb. 7)