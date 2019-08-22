FCS Game of the Week: Samford vs. Youngstown State

Week Zero Matchup: Samford (0-0) vs. Youngstown State (0-0) in Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff

Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Cramton Bowl (21,000) in Montgomery, Alabama

Television: ESPN

Series: Youngstown State leads 4-0 (Youngstown State won 38-24 at home in FCS playoff first round Nov. 26, 2016)

The Skinny: This is the sixth year of the FCS Kickoff. Both teams are coming off disappointing seasons with Samford finishing 6-5, but winning five of its final six games, and Youngstown State going 4-7.

The overwhelming story line with Samford is how it replaces FCS all-time passing yardage leader Devlin Hodges, who earned the 2018 STATS FCS Walter Payton Award as a senior. Juniors Liam Welch and Chris Oladokun (South Florida transfer) could both see action, set to connect with Chris Snelling (63 receptions, nine touchdowns) and a talented receivers unit. The interior of the offensive line is huge, so the Bulldogs may be able to improve on what's been a struggling running game in recent seasons. DT Justin Foster and DE Nelson Jordan anchor the defensive line that must handle Youngstown State's downhill running style. While YSU replaces its two kickers, Samford boasts the Southern Conference's preseason place-kicker in sophomore Mitchell Fineran (13 of 17 field goals and 50 of 50 PATs).

Youngstown State returns only nine starters, but there's also DE Justus Reed and FS Kyle Hegedus back from season-ending injuries last preseason. The Penguins still have six seniors who played in the 2016 FCS championship game, when the Missouri Valley Football Conference program fell to James Madison. Two quarterbacks should see action with Nathan Mays dangerous on runs and Joe Craycraft the stronger passer. The game plan is to dominate time of possession with RBs Christian Turner, Joe Alessi and Braxton Chapman and keep Samford's defense on the field to potentially wear down in the heat. The secondary is the most experienced unit on the team, led by Hegedus and CB Bryce Gibson, but it will be tested by the Samford passing game.

Prediction: It could be a milestone season for both coaches: YSU's Bo Pelini is six wins shy of 100 in his career and Samford's Chris Hatcher needs two to reach 150 overall. Pelini gets the jump as the Penguins grind out a win. Youngstown State, 27-24.