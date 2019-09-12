FCS game of the week: Eastern Washington at Jacksonville State

(STATS) - Week 3 Matchup: No. 4 Eastern Washington (1-1) at No. 17 Jacksonville State (1-1)

Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET at Burgess-Snow Field (24,000) in Jacksonville, Alabama

Television: ESPN+

Series: Eastern Washington leads 1-0 (Eagles won 35-24 in the 2013 FCS quarterfinals in Cheney, Washington)

The Skinny: Two of the more successful FCS programs this decade come together: Eastern Washington's 91 wins in the 2010s rank third and Jacksonville State is fourth with 86. Their home-and-home contract calls for a return game at EWU on Sept. 11, 2021.

The visiting Eagles' offense is flying high after posting a school single-game record 769 yards to beat Lindenwood, 59-31. In the win, QB Eric Barriere (556 total yards, 6 total TDs) found a new favorite target Dre' Sonte Dorton (15 receptions, school-record 289 yards, 3 TDs). But penalties, special teams mistakes and the fact a Division II opponent hung within 45-31 in the third quarter were concerning to the Big Sky Conference power. Third-year coach Aaron Best has implemented more running plays to a historically pass-heavy offense, and his team's line is ultra-experienced. EWU is the highest-ranked opponent to visit JSU since No. 2 Furman in 2005.

The Gamecocks are 38-1 in Ohio Valley Conference games and 15-12 out of conference in coach John Grass' six seasons. They rebounded from a blowout loss to Southeastern Louisiana with a 41-20 win over Chattanooga last Saturday. QB Zerrick Cooper passed for 344 yards and accounted for four TDs in the win - the first time he surpassed 300 yards in victory after the Gamecocks had lost the previous five times. TE Trae Barry (16 receptions) needs 20 yards to join WRs Jamari Hester and Josh Pearson as a career 1,000-yard receiver. The defense has been dented too much by the run, allowing 180 yards per game on 5.3 per carry. The Gamecocks don't have a sack this season after ranking second in the OVC with 27 a year ago.

Prediction: This is one of the top nonconference matchups of the season and it should turn wide open offensively. The Gamecocks have won their last 29 home regular-season games, but Eastern Washington outlasts the home town. Eastern Washington, 37-30.