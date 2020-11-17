FCS fall schedule and results

(Stats Perform) - Schedule and results of the 19 FCS college football programs that announced nonconference games this fall (all 13 conferences postponed their league competition due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic):

---=

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Campbell (0-4): 27-26 loss at Georgia Southern (Sept. 12); 43-21 loss at Coastal Carolina (Sept. 18); 52-21 loss at Appalachian State (Sept. 26); 66-14 loss at Wake Forest (Oct. 2)

Gardner-Webb (0-0): at Charlotte (Nov. 14 - canceled)

North Alabama (0-3): 28-7 loss at Liberty (Oct. 3); 24-17 loss to Jacksonville State (Oct. 17); 24-13 loss at Southern Miss (Nov. 7); at BYU (Nov. 21)

---=

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Missouri State (0-3): 48-0 loss at Oklahoma (Sept. 12); 27-20 loss at Central Arkansas (Sept. 26); 33-24 loss to Central Arkansas (Oct. 17)

North Dakota State (1-0): 39-28 win over Central Arkansas (Oct. 3)

Southern Illinois (1-0): 20-17 win over Southeast Missouri (Oct. 30)

---=

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Austin Peay (0-3): 24-17 loss to Central Arkansas in Montgomery, Alabama (Aug. 29); 55-0 loss at Pittsburgh (Sept. 12); 55-20 loss at Cincinnati (Sept. 19)

Eastern Kentucky (2-6): 59-0 loss at Marshall (Sept. 5); 56-0 loss at West Virginia (Sept. 12); 37-14 win at The Citadel (Sept. 26); 33-30 loss to Houston Baptist (Oct. 3); 31-29 loss at Troy (Oct. 17); 31-28 win over Central Arkansas (Oct. 24); 24-6 loss to Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 7); 37-25 loss at Central Arkansas (Nov. 14); Western Carolina (Nov. 21)

Jacksonville State (3-1): 41-24 loss at Florida State (Oct. 3); 34-28 win over Mercer (Oct. 10); 24-17 win at North Alabama (Oct. 17); 19-10 win at FIU (Oct. 23)

Southeast Missouri (0-1): 20-17 loss at Southern Illinois (Oct. 30)

---=

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Chattanooga (0-1): 13-10 loss at Western Kentucky (Oct. 24)

The Citadel (0-4): 27-6 loss at USF (Sept. 12); 49-0 loss at Clemson (Sept. 19); 37-14 loss to Eastern Kentucky (Sept. 26); 14-9 loss at Army West Point (Oct. 10)

Story continues

Mercer (0-3): 34-28 loss at Jacksonville State (Oct. 10); 49-3 loss at Army West Point (Oct. 24); 20-17 loss to Abilene Christian (Oct. 31

Western Carolina (0-1): 55-14 loss at Liberty (Nov. 14); at Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 21); at North Carolina (Dec. 5)

---=

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Abilene Christian (1-4): 17-13 loss at UTEP (Sept. 19); 55-23 loss at Army West Point (Oct. 3); 35-32 OT loss to Stephen F. Austin in Arlington, Texas (Oct. 24); 20-17 win at Mercer (Oct. 31); 34-21 loss to Angelo State (Nov. 7); Arizona Christian (Nov. 14 - canceled); at Virginia (Nov. 21)

Central Arkansas (5-4): 24-17 win over Austin Peay in Montgomery, Alabama (Aug. 29); 45-35 loss at UAB (Sept. 3); 27-20 win over Missouri State (Sept. 26); 39-28 loss at North Dakota State (Oct. 3); 50-27 loss at Arkansas State (Oct. 10); 33-24 win at Missouri State (Oct. 17); 31-28 loss at Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 24); 52-10 win over Missouri Western (Oct. 31); 37-25 win over Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 14); at Louisiana (Nov. 21)

Houston Baptist (1-3): 57-31 loss at North Texas (Sept. 5); 35-33 loss at Texas Tech (Sept. 12); 66-38 loss at Louisiana Tech (Sept. 26); 33-30 win at Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 3)

Stephen F. Austin (6-3): 24-14 loss at UTEP (Sept. 5); 24-10 loss at UTSA (Sept. 19); 50-7 loss at SMU (Sept. 26); 34-6 win over West Texas A&M (Oct. 3); 31-12 win over Angelo State (Oct. 17); 35-32 OT win over Abilene Christian in Arlington, Texas (Oct. 24); 64-7 win over Western Colorado (Oct. 31); 24-6 win at Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 7); 26-7 win over Pittsburg State (Nov. 14); at Memphis (Nov. 21)

UIW (0-0): at Arkansas State (Dec. 12)