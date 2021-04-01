Breaking News:

Legendary North Carolina men's basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring

FCS college football's must-see games in Week 8

·5 min read

(Stats Perform) - Fifty isn't necessarily fabulous within the FCS spring college football season after it reached that dubious milestone this week for season-long postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19 issues.

The good news is, conference play has been so terrific that there's been a seemingly endless number of big games each week even amid lost matchups. April's arrival moves teams into their stretch drive of the regular season and closer to conference titles and postseason berths.

Here are five must-see games in Week 8 (all times ET; TV coverage subject to change):

CAA: No. 1 James Madison (4-0, 2-0) at No. 15 Richmond (3-0), noon (FloFootball/NBC SWA)

First place is at stake in the CAA South Division. James Madison has won six of the last seven meetings to take a 19-18 series lead, averaging 55 points in its last three trips to Richmond and setting series marks for points (63) and margin of victory (53) in the 2018 visit. While the Dukes have a decision at starting quarterback with Cole Johnson and Gage Moloney, the game's most interesting matchup is their CAA-leading rushing attack (259 yards per game, 13 touchdowns) against a stout Richmond rush defense (58 yards allowed per game on just 2.3 yards per carry). Richmond may need a fast start because in the second half of games this season, JMU has allowed just 11 first downs and 142 total yards. Spiders QB Joe Mancuso has been efficient, throwing two touchdowns and not turning the ball over in each win. In the four-year Russ Huesman era, the Spiders are 13-5 when committing one or no turnovers, but 5-14 with multiple miscues. They're 0-4 all-time against No. 1-ranked teams.

Southern: ETSU (3-1) at No. 10 VMI (5-0), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Unranked in its FCS history until three weeks ago, VMI has been one of the best stories of the spring season - if not the best - but ETSU is lurking behind in second place in the SoCon standings. With VMI's all-time passing leader Reece Udinski lost to a season-ending ACL tear, Seth Morgan stepped in to direct a last-minute win at Wofford last Saturday, producing the third-most yards of total offense (449) in program history and throwing three of his four TD passes to Jakob Herres, the national offensive player of the week who's caught 29 passes in the last two games. All four ETSU games have been decided by seven or fewer points. The Buccaneers will test the VMI offense, ranking second in the conference in scoring defense (18.0 ppg), total defense (281.5) and rushing defense (116.5) and third in passing defense (165.0 ypg). Running back Quay Holmes ranks in the top 10 of the FCS with 29 touchdowns since beginning his career in 2018, and he's fourth among active players.

Pioneer: Davidson (3-1, 3-0) at San Diego (3-0, 2-0), 3 p.m. (WCCSports.com)

Despite equaling the FCS record for consecutive league wins (39), six-time defending champion San Diego trails Davidson in the Pioneer Football League standings. The last time they met in San Diego in 2018, Davidson racked up a Division I single-game record 789 rushing yards yet lost 56-52. Both teams are keeping it close in the spring season as well because all of their games have been separated by seven points or less in the fourth quarter. To say San Diego QB Mason Randall is having passes caught is an understatement because he leads the FCS in completion percentage (74.0, 74 of 100) and has more interceptions (five) than TD passes (four). Allowing just 237.5 yards per game, the Toreros are on a PFL-record pace, but Davidson's offense should prove challenging. QB Tyler Phelps is making his 34th career start and directs an option that ranks No. 1 in the FCS in rushing yards per game (307.8).

Big Sky: No. 9 Eastern Washington (3-1) at No. 11 UC Davis (3-1), 4 p.m. (CW31/Pluto TV Channel 1063)

If this feels like an FCS playoff matchup, it basically is giving the fewer spots to go around this spring and four Big Sky teams still in the picture. Eastern Washington has won all eight previous meetings, most recently 34-29 on a last-minute touchdown in the 2018 national quarterfinals. The host Eagles are racking up 583.8 yards per game (second in the FCS to UIW) and 43.5 points per outing (fifth). QB Eric Barriere is running the ball less and throwing it more, with three games of 49 or more attempts - all the highest in a career in which he thrown for 69 touchdowns and rushed for 17 more. UC Davis can play tag-team with running backs Ulonzo Gilliam, who missed the Idaho State game last Saturday, and Lan Larison, who earned the Big Sky offensive player of the week award following that win. There are powerful foots in the matchup with EWU's Seth Harrison coming off a 55-yard field goal against Cal Poly and UC Davis' Daniel Whelan averaging 51.3 yards on 11 punts.

SWAC: Southern (3-1) at Jackson State (3-1, 2-1), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Deion Sanders' marketability has led to this game landing on ESPN. True to form, it's a prime-time matchup between two programs meeting for the 66th time (but it's the only spring matchup between two SWAC programs that doesn't count as a conference game). Southern has won the last seven meetings, although most recently in 2019, Jackson State produced its second-most offensive yards (532) and third-highest point total (34) since 2002. In two career games against JSU, Southern QB Ladarius Skelton has done more damage running the ball (260 yards, four TDs) than passing it (194 yards, two TDs). The matchup boasts dominating defensive players with Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis (6.5 sacks) and Jackson State linebackers Aubrey Miller Jr. and Keonte Hampton (37 tackles each). The atmosphere at JSU is always lively with Sanders, the Tigers' first-year coach, but the 50 percent capacity that is being allowed at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium could lead to JSU matching its FCS-high attendance (22,000 against Mississippi Valley State).

Recommended Stories

  • 9 things to know about new Bills RB Matt Breida

    Things to know about Buffalo Bills running back Matt Breida.

  • Alex Morgan, Sue Bird to produce, participate in podcast on 1996 Atlanta Olympics

    The podcast is part of their new media company, TOGETHXR, with Olympians Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel.

  • Sharks beat Wild 4-2 for 2-game series sweep

    Rudolfs Balcers and Ryan Donato scored in the second period, and the San Jose Sharks completed a two-game sweep of the Minnesota Wild with a 4-2 victory Wednesday night. The Sharks followed a shootout win on Monday with another strong performance against a team they are chasing in the standings. Nikolai Knyzhov scored his first career goal and Evander Kane had an empty-netter for the Sharks.

  • Morning mock draft: Bills address both lines in PFF’s 2-round predictions

    Buffalo Bills select Dillon Radunz, Joseph Ossai in Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL Draft mock.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mystery begins with 49ers' QB pick at No. 3

    Our first-round mock draft takes a few unexpected twists and turns about four weeks before Round 1 kicks off.

  • With ‘enough Nurmagomedov’s in the UFC,’ Khabib’s cousin Usman looks to make splash in Bellator

    The Nurmagomedov family name is spreading into Bellator.

  • Bautista Agut ousts Medvedev to guarantee new ATP Masters champion

    Four of the top six on the men's tour have skipped Miami, and with the exit of the Russian top seed on Wednesday there are no players with a Masters 1000 title left in the draw. Medvedev, who replaced Rafa Nadal as No. 2 last month, went into the quarter-final with a 17-2 win-loss record for the season but had lost to the experienced Spaniard in their two previous career meetings.

  • Where are they now? Catching up with Darrell Waltrip

    Since retiring nearly two years ago, Darrell Waltrip remains as popular as ever — but he‘s also developed somewhat of an identity crisis. “You should see my desk, I get more mail today than I’ve ever gotten in my life,” Waltrip cheerily told NASCAR.com recently. Then he quickly adds with a woeful lament, “but here’s […]

  • Pascal Siakam with a buzzer beater vs the Oklahoma City Thunder

    Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 03/31/2021

  • Jon Jones has UFC meeting over Francis Ngannou; $8 to $10 million isn’t going to cut it

    Anticipation for a blockbuster match-up between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and newly minted heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou was off the charts before it was ever really a possibility. Now that it could be happening, it appeared UFC president Dana White put a damper on the excitement. Or did he? We're soon going to find out, as Jones recently admitted in a storm of tweets that he is talking with UFC brass about making the fight happen despite he and White's public war of words. After Ngannou took the belt from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday night, everyone expected a quick, Ngannou vs. Jones is next. That didn't happen. Instead, Jones tweeted out, "Show me the money." White then responded by insinuating that Jones didn't really want the fight, that he should be scared to fight Ngannou following his spectacular performance against Miocic. Was Jon Jones and Dana White's war of words simply posturing for negotiations? Despite their vitriol, it is starting to look more and more like Jones and White are simply negotiating the bout through media and social media, just like Daniel Cormier said recently. This is a fight that everyone, including the UFC's Joe Rogan, is calling a once in a lifetime opportunity. The potential for this fight is that it could be bigger than any other in UFC history, including Conor McGregor's bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. With so much on the line, Jones doesn't want to fight the bout for a standard contract. This fight could set records and he wants a piece of that pie. In a storm of tweets on Wednesday, Jones said that he had been speaking with UFC brass (not Dana White) and let them know that an $8 to $10 million payday wasn't going to be good enough for a bout of this magnitude. "I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far," Jones wrote. "I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens." Jones at least set somewhat of a bar for the UFC to come back with something that might be acceptable to the man that many consider to be the greatest fighter of all time. Whether they do or not remains to be seen. Jones Jones and Dana White Excitement is still building for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou The fight is really all anyone has been talking about since Ngannou won the belt. Talk of a Miocic rematch went immediately out the window. White floated Derrick Lewis's name as the fight to make, but that was surely as much posturing on his part. Even with Nate Diaz expected to return opposite Leon Edwards at UFC 262, pundits and fans alike are waiting with bated breath for developments on the Jones vs. Ngannou bout, and Jones knows it. "One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight." But will the UFC show him the money? https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287792431009797?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287999499554817?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377288386327805958?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290054876323840?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290359185629188?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377291388451086347?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377293978907774979?s=20 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Davante Adams shares who around the NFL he'd most like to play alongside, the joys of being a #GirlDad

    The four-time Pro Bowler offered up high praise for a former divisional rival.

  • Russell Westbrook responds to Stephen A. Smith: 'I was a champion once I made it to the NBA'

    It doesn't matter to Westbrook that he doesn't have any championship rings, even though Stephen A. Smith cares about that quite a lot.

  • JJ Redick was 'shocked' by Mavericks trade, says Pelicans front office was dishonest

    Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.

  • Legendary North Carolina head coach Roy Williams retiring

    Roy Williams is third in college basketball history with 903 wins as a head coach.

  • Trail Blazers beat Pistons 124-101 for 4th straight win

    DETROIT (AP) Damian Lillard had 33 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-101 on Wednesday night. CJ McCollum added 24 points and Carmelo Anthony and Robert Covington each scored 16 as Portland finished an undefeated four-game road trip. ''It is always tough to win games on the road in this league, and that's especially true in these circumstances,'' Portland coach Terry Stotts said.

  • NHL roundup: Sabres rout Flyers, end run of futility at 18 games

    Steven Fogarty recorded his first NHL goal and added an assist and Brandon Montour scored two late short-handed goals as the Buffalo Sabres snapped their franchise-record, 18-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. After blowing a 3-0, third-period lead Monday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers, Buffalo had no such concerns this time, building a 4-1 lead after two periods and pulling away. The Sabres ended an 0-15-3 skid that began after a 4-1 win at New Jersey on Feb. 23.

  • Lonzo Ball 'comfortable' in New Orleans despite trade deadline speculation

    LaVar Ball is almost certainly upset that his son is still with the Pelicans.

  • Report: Mets, Francisco Lindor agree to 10-year, $341 million extension

    The Mets reportedly reached a deal with their superstar offseason trade acquisition in the final hours before his opening day deadline.

  • Pitts puts on show at Florida's pro day for NFL evaluators

    GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) There was no shortage of Kyle Pitts highlights at Florida's pro day Wednesday, from his measurables to his moves to even his mindset. It was a refresher course for anyone who watched the versatile tight end play last season. Whether he was outjumping, outrunning and outmuscling defensive backs, making linebackers and safeties look silly, or handling his own at the line of scrimmage, Pitts was undoubtedly one of the most dynamic pass catchers in the country in 2020 and possibly the best college player at his position in years, maybe even decades.

  • UFC 262 lineup finalized with 15 bouts for May in Houston

    The UFC's May pay-per-view in Houston as of Wednesday is a jam-packed lineup, including the vacant lightweight title atop the bill.