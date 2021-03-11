FCS college football's five must-see games in Week 5

·5 min read

(Stats Perform) - The FCS spring season will have its biggest schedule to date this weekend, giving hope to it being the best one as well, although the action has been sizzling already.

The Big South Conference and Patriot and Pioneer leagues will join all the others with the start of their conference schedule in what's basically a sprint to the finish line.

With plenty of good games left off the following list, here are five must-see games on Saturday (all times ET; TV coverage subject to change):

Southern: No. 20 Wofford (1-1) Samford (1-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

This game defines anxious feelings felt in the shortened spring season. With the national playoffs shrunk by 25 percent to 16 teams (10 conference champs and six at-large selections), a team such as Wofford, which has won three straight SoCon titles and made four straight postseason appearances, will be playing with fire with a second loss. Seeking to pass the ball more often, the Terriers are averaging 174.5 rushing yards per game, down from a No. 3 national ranking of nearly 306 per game in 2019. Samford is a Wofford nemesis, too, with the Bulldogs having won the last five meetings under coach Chris Hatcher. In the post-Devlin Hodges passing era, they have committed to the ground game behind running back Jay Stanton, with the team's small sample of 187.3 rushing yards per game the program high since 2000.

Big South: Charleston Southern (0-0) at No. 9 Kennesaw State (1-0, 0-0), 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

This matchup features Kennesaw's powerful triple option run game, which ranked sixth or better nationally (twice No. 1) in each of the Owls' first five seasons from 2015-19, against Charleston Southern's stout defensive line, featuring ends Nick Salley and Anton Williams and tackle Shaundre Mims. The Buccaneers' athletic program was in the midst of a COVID-19 pause when Kennesaw cruised past Shorter in its spring opener. In that game, quarterback Tommy Bryant rushed for three touchdowns, giving him 16 on the ground in his last seven games. The Bucs, though, figured out a lot to close coach Autry Denson's first campaign (6-6) in 2019, with their season-ending, four-game win streak their first since 2016 and now tied for the third-longest active streak in the FCS.

Missouri Valley: No. 4 Northern Iowa (2-1) at No. 10 (tie) Southern Illinois (3-1, 2-1), 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

UNI has allowed only one offensive touchdown in its last 10 quarters heading into the visit with big-game hunter Southern Illinois, which in its last home game ended North Dakota State's FCS-record 39-game winning streak. UNI linebacker Spencer Cuvelier is coming off earning MVFC defensive player of the week, but a balanced defensive effort reflects in the Panthers having 10 players with double-digit tackles, but none more than 20. At SIU, former safety Jeremy Chinn is off to NFL stardom, but note how the Salukis have reloaded in the secondary with opponents completing only 51.2 percent of passes and averaging only 106 passing yards per game. SIU has moved into the national Top 10 for the first time since 2010, and an upset here would be another step toward a potential first playoff bid since 2009.

Southland: No. 7 Nicholls (3-0, 2-0) at No. 12 Sam Houston (1-0), 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Nicholls better hope star running back Julien Gums has his sea legs because his 36 carries in last Saturday's 31-24 win at Northwestern State were the most by a Colonel since 1996. Of course, the two-time defending Southland champ has a variety of offensive firepower, including quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. averaging nearly 308 yards of total offense with 12 total touchdowns through three wins. The Colonels are running into a Sam Houston defense that last season was the best of the K.C. Keeler era, but the Bearkats instead were back to their old' offensive ways in a season-opening, 43-38 shootout against Southeastern Louisiana, with signal caller Eric Schmid having a hand in 516 (passing and rushing) of their 672 yards of total offense. The Bearkats' 17-0 shutout of Nicholls in 2019 marked their seventh straight home win against a Top 10 opponent.

Big Sky: No. 23 UC Davis (1-0) at No. 2 Weber State (1-0), 3 p.m. (KJZZ TV/Pluto TV 1054)

Both teams have had a game postponed due to prior COVID-19 issues in Cal Poly's program. When they were on the field, they received a great initial answer to their biggest question - quarterback: Weber State freshman Bronson Barron passed for four touchdowns at Idaho State in his first action since fall 2017, and UC Davis junior Hunter Rodrigues threw for three scores at Idaho in his first game as former standout Jake Maier's successor. Among active FCS players, UC Davis running back Ulonzo Gilliam (119.7) and Weber counterpart Josh Davis (107.1) rank 1-2 in career scrimmage yards per game. Weber, three-time defending Big Sky champ and holding its highest all-time FCS ranking, has won 28 of its last 32 home games under seventh-year coach Jay Hill. He's also 4-0 against UC Davis.

Recommended Stories

  • Justin Rose withdraws from The Players Championship

    Justin Rose of England withdrew from The Players Championship mere hours before his scheduled tee time on Thursday. Rose had been slated to begin play at 1:11 p.m. ET alongside Robert Streb and Australia's Marc Leishman at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker will fly in to replace Rose, who cited "personal medical reasons" for his withdrawal.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Can Stanford QB Davis Mills surprise after 11 college starts?

    We continue our breakdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with Nos. 71 to 75 overall.

  • Big Ten Tournament Preview: Michigan's Path To Another Championship

    Michigan Wolverines basketball (19-3, 14-3 Big Ten) enters the 2021 Big Ten Tournament as the No. 1 seed after winning the conference's regular season championship outright.The Maize and Blue are set to take the floor Friday at 11:30 a.

  • Brad Keselowski wins Busch Pole Award for Phoenix Raceway

    Brad Keselowski has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Instacart 500 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Phoenix Raceway. Series officials released the starting lineup Wednesday morning. Keselowski will drive his No. 2 Team Penske Ford from the pole position with Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet sharing […]

  • Tremaine Edmunds sees “a lot more room to grow” after three seasons

    Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was selected in the first round of the 2018 draft with the hope that he’d be a productive playmaker in the middle of the defense and there have been some good returns on that front. Edmunds was voted into the Pro Bowl for his work in the 2020 season after being [more]

  • Texans announce coaching staff, Romeo Crennel as senior advisor

    Romeo Crennel is no longer serving as the head coach of the Texans, but he will be part of the organization in 2021. The team announced on Wednesday that Crennel will serve as senior advisor for football performance. Crennel was 4-8 after being named interim head coach in the wake of Bill O’Brien’s firing during [more]

  • Kansas AD Jeff Long resigns after Les Miles debacle

    Kansas AD Jeff Long resigned after the school mutually parted with Les Miles amid sexual misconduct allegations dating to the coach's time at LSU.

  • Days after Les Miles' departure, Kansas AD Jeff Long steps down

    Two days after Kansas moved on from Les Miles, athletic director Jeff Long has been shown the door as well.

  • All-Star Game: Anfernee Simons beats Obi Toppin to win Dunk Contest with near-rim kiss

    Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis beat Nikola Vucevic to win the Skills Challenge, and Stephen Curry ran away with the 3-Point Contest.

  • Blake Griffin signs with Nets after clearing waivers

    The Nets announced the six-time All-Star's signing after his buyout from the Pistons.

  • 2021 All-Star Game, the future of the dunk contest, Blake to Brooklyn

    Chris Haynes is joined by Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill to recap Sunday night's NBA All-Star festivities.

  • NFL trade rumors: Chiefs' surprising OL moves should lead to an obvious Eagles trade

    One of the best teams in the NFL made a huge pair of moves on Thursday - and they could impact the Eagles. By Adam Hermann

  • Duke pulls out of ACC Tournament, NCAA tourney streak ends

    Duke arrived at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament hoping to make an unprecedented run to extend its long NCAA Tournament streak. Instead, the Blue Devils abruptly had to pull out of the tournament and end its season due to a positive COVID-19 test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing. The ACC announced that the Blue Devils' quarterfinal game against No. 15 Florida State for Thursday night has been canceled.

  • Michigan State basketball score vs. Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten tournament: Live updates

    Michigan State Spartans vs. Maryland Terrapins in 2021 Big Ten tournament: Game time, TV channel, radio, score, live updates and analysis

  • Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster hints there’s no contract coming from Pittsburgh

    Are the Steelers already moved on from JuJu Smith-Schuster?

  • Former Browns OG Kevin Zeitler released by the Giants

    The contract Zeitler signed with the Browns proved too expensive for the Giants

  • The Bears are in a perfect position to end Russell Wilson's Seahawks career

    The quarterback believes the team he has been a part of for his entire career is holding him back. If he wants out, now is the time to strike Russell Wilson has been to two Super Bowls with the Seahawks. Photograph: Elaine Thompson/AP Russell Wilson is the latest franchise star to put himself forward for this offseason’s game of quarterback musical chairs. Wilson, his agent has been at pains to point out, has not officially demanded a trade from Seattle, but he has – in a delightfully passive-aggressive, Wilson-esque way – made it clear to the team’s decision-makers that he is unhappy with the direction of the franchise and that he would prefer to leave. According to a detailed report in The Athletic, Wilson is unhappy with the team’s roster construction, the style of head coach/chief decision-maker Pete Carroll, and the Seahawks’ offensive system. At the center of the rift are two practical elements. First, Wilson’s desire to play in a modern, pace-and-space system similar to that which the Kansas City Chiefs have built around Patrick Mahomes, with everything flowing through the quarterback. Second, Seattle’s awful offensive line, one that has ranked dead stinking last in pressure rate in three out of the past five seasons. Carroll is an old-school, pound-the-run, play-solid-defense, don’t-turn-the-ball-over, coach. That served Wilson and the Seahawks well during the early years of the duo’s partnership. Behind an all-time defense, a bulldozing run-game led by Marshawn Lynch, and the playmaking brilliance of Wilson, the team went to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning one and losing the other. But as Wilson matured into one of the most well-rounded quarterbacks in the game and the roster around him disintegrated, Carroll did not evolve. He freed up the scheme and catered the system to Wilson in part, but the foundations remained run-first and risk-averse. Whereas Wilson looked in the mirror and saw Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning – quarterbacks with the freedom to change the play at the line of scrimmage and who had near-complete autonomy over the system – Carroll looked at his quarterback and saw a fantastic cog in his machine. The scheme still won out. All the while, Wilson was taking a beating – no quarterback has been hit more since he entered the league, and no quarterback has been hit at the same rate over a three-year span as Wilson has between 2018-2021. There was a change in philosophy last season though. After a three-year drum beat of #LetRussCook, an online movement that began to infiltrate the locker room – shorthand for Let Russell Wilson Pass More – Carroll handed Wilson the reins to the offense. Still: the quarterback was seen as a player, not a collaborator. He was not offered the kind of quarterback-coach partnership that Rodgers, Manning and Brady had at the peak of their powers, the kind that Wilson believes he has earned over nine years. “I know that I’m a great football player,” Wilson said last season. “I know I’ve been great, I know I will be great, and I know I’ll continue to be great.” And Wilson was great at the start of the 2020 season. Behind’s Wilson’s excellence, Seattle averaged four-and-a-half touchdowns per game over the first half of the season, the kind of total matched only by the Brady led Patriots of 2007, Manning’s 2013 Broncos, and the 2000 Rams – widely regarded as the best offensive teams of this century. It was a stunning rebuke of the Carroll doctrine. Wilson had finally been allowed to cook, and he proved to be the best chef in the game. Through eight weeks, he topped the MVP charts; even Mahomes could not keep pace. Wilson was able to maintain all of the efficiency that has defined his game with even more explosiveness. And then he cratered. After his best start to a season, Wilson flatlined over the final eight weeks. For the first time in his career, he finished outside the top 10 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric, a measure of a quarterback’s down-to-down efficiency (Wilson has been a demigod of DVOA over the span of his career). In a blink, Carroll returned to the Seahawks’ style of old. When Wilson tried to offer some input into the gameplan in the middle of last season’s decline, he was rebuffed by the coaching staff. Wilson stormed out of the meeting. Like any great drama, Wilson’s real beef is not about how the team does things. It’s about respect. He wants to be a partner, a part of a decision-making board, not an employee. “The most important people in the building,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters back in 2018, “are the head coach and the quarterback.” Wilson wants to hold him to that. And then there’s his need for external respect. For all of his excellence, for all of the plaudits, Wilson has still never received a single MVP vote. By throwing more, by posting the kind of numbers he did over the first half of last season for 16 games, he thinks he can finally get his hands on the MVP – that stuff really, really matters to Wilson. At the most important position in the sport, Wilson has been the game’s most consistent performer for the better part of a decade, and this despite the sense that the Seahawks system has held him back. Seattle’s rebuttal is an obvious one: Wilson has been good because of the system and its risk-averse nature, not in spite of it. When the handbrake came off, it proved to be unsustainable. The eye test – which often involves Wilson running here, there, and everywhere to avoid pressure – does not jibe with the team’s assessment. Tired of getting hit. Tired of playing in a plodding system. Tired of not being the sole focus of the franchise, Wilson appears to want out. Like another unsettled quarterback, Deshaun Watson, Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, arming him with a ton of leverage over the Seahawks – he will have more say than the team on where he plays in 2021 and beyond if he does move. His agent told ESPN that while Wilson will not demand an official trade, he has made it known to the Seahawks hierarchy the teams he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to move to the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, or Bears. Dak Prescott’s new bumper deal rules Dallas out, while it seems increasingly likely that Drew Brees will return for one final ride with the Saints. That leaves us with the Raiders and Bears. Chicago make the most sense. The only way for the Bears to improve this offseason is to trade for a game-changing quarterback, either Wilson or Watson. The Bears have two paths heading into 2021: they land a franchise-altering quarterback and are a playoff team with holes on the roster; or they improve marginally at quarterback – either with Mitchell Trubisky developing or by landing another option in free agency – and they fall short again. It’s impractical for Chicago to think their defense can hold up at a high level for another season. Wilson knows how quickly elite defenses age. They’re great, then they stink. A good defense is never as a reliable as a good offense: a defense requires 20 talented players, an excellent scheme and a savvy play-caller; an offense can thrive with a great quarterback and a couple of talented pieces. There are very few deals that the Bears should turn down. Hand over the roster sheet, ask the Seahawks what they want, and include whatever picks are needed to flesh out the deal. Put the pressure on Seattle to turn it down and on Wilson to say yes or no. Has this offseason noise been hot air? Are the Wilson comments and leaks about airing grievances, about politics, about public relations? Or is he really looking for a change of scenery and a better shot to win an MVP and a championship? The Bears are the ones who can force the issue. It’s a small window, but it’s one the Bears and Wilson should both try to take advantage of. Wilson has spent much of his career as a polished professional. On a team that was infamously loud and outspoken – a loudness encouraged by the coach – he was the quiet one, to the point where his teammates questioned his motives. Now, in the era of quarterback empowerment, when Watson is talking of early retirement to force Houston’s hand and Matthew Stafford was able to force a move out of Detroit, Wilson has a chance to make his move. For a man who cares so much about his legacy, how he leaves a place appears to be essential. It’s why he’s playing footsie with other teams while Watson chose to hit the burn-it-all-down button. To force a move out of Seattle, Wilson may have to follow Watson’s lead. Will he?

  • LaMarcus Aldridge and Spurs mutually agree to part ways, says Gregg Popovich

    LaMarcus Aldridge has played his last game as a Spur.

  • Shannon Sharpe takes shot at Kevin Durant after Nets add Blake Griffin

    Shannon Sharpe had a critical take on Kevin Durant following the Nets' acquisition of Blake Griffin.

  • Quinton Jefferson responds to Buffalo Bills cut

    What DT Quinton Jefferson had to say about being cut by the Buffalo Bills.