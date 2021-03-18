FCS college football's five must-see games in Week 6

GlobeNewswire

Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 6. - Influencer Pool: 923. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.New York, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Polyamides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032971/?utm_source=GNW In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack. - Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations. Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations. Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives. Abstract: - Global Specialty Polyamides Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027 - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Specialty Polyamides estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Long Chain Specialty Polyamide segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. - The U.S. Market is Estimated at $687.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR - The Specialty Polyamides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$687.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$822.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. - MXD6 / PARA Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR - In the global MXD6 / PARA segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$151.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$205.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$514.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) - Arkema SABASF SEDowDuPontE. I. du Pont de Nemours and CompanyEvonik Industries AGInvistaKoninklijke DSM N.V.Kuraray Co. LtdMitsubishi Engineering-Plastics CorporationUbe Industries Ltd. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032971/?utm_source=GNW I. METHODOLOGYII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1. MARKET OVERVIEW Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Global Competitor Market Shares Specialty Polyamides Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 2: World Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Specialty Polyamide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 5: World Historic Review for High Temperature Specialty Polyamide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for High Temperature Specialty Polyamide by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Long Chain Specialty Polyamide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 8: World Historic Review for Long Chain Specialty Polyamide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Long Chain Specialty Polyamide by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for MXD6 / PARA by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 11: World Historic Review for MXD6 / PARA by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for MXD6 / PARA by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 17: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Goods & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 20: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods & Retail by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 23: World Historic Review for Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSISUNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 32: USA Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 35: USA Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 CANADA Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 JAPAN Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 CHINA Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 50: China Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 53: China Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 FRANCE Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 65: France Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 68: France Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 GERMANY Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 ITALY Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 83: UK Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 86: UK Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 SPAIN Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 RUSSIA Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of ContentsRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032971/?utm_source=GNWAbout ReportlinkerReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.__________________________ CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001