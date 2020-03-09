FCS a big part of HBCU Combine
(Stats Perform) - The NFL has invited 51 players to participate in its inaugural Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine March 27-28 at the Miami Dolphins' training facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida.
The event is for draft-eligible players who were not invited to the recent NFL Combine. The majority of players are from FCS programs.
The NFL Draft will be held April 23-25 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Players invited to the HBCU Combine:
Christian Angulo, CB, Hampton
Kyle Anthony, WR, Howard
Manasseh Bailey, WR, Morgan State
Frank Ball, OL, Virginia State
Solomon Bassett, DL, Lincoln (Pa.)
Elijah Bell, WR, North Carolina A&T
Jordan Bentley, RB, Alabama A&M
Donald Boone, OL, Chowan
De'Montrez Burroughs, WR, South Carolina State
Thomas Burton, OL, Tennessee State
Brandon Carswell, DL, Delaware State
Justin Cates, DL, North Carolina A&T
Nigel Chavis, LB, Norfolk State
Robert Cummings, S, Benedict
Jean Cyriaque, OL, Morehouse
DuShon David, TE, Bowie State
Craig Evans, DL, Langston
Deondre Francois, QB, Hampton
Keanu Gonzales, OL, Shaw
Tyrell Goodwin, DL, South Carolina State
Sterling Hammond, S, Virginia Union
Jodeci Harris, OL, Southern
Joshua Hill, S, Alabama State
Jordan Jones, TE, Prairie View A&M
Rico Kennedy, LB, Morgan State
Calvin Lunkins, LB, Southern
Ian McBorrough, LB, Morgan State
Joseph McWilliams, CB, Grambling State
Jalen Morton, QB, Prairie View A&M
Kevonta Moses, TE, Shaw
Solomon Muhammad, LB, Alcorn State
Durrell Nash, LB, St. Augustine
Dajour Nesbeth, CB, Tennessee State
Steven Newbold, WR, Tennessee State
Marcus Pettiford, OL, North Carolina A&T
Taeyler Porter, RB, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Bobby Price, S, Norfolk State
Nhyre' Quinerly, S, Norfolk State
Jimmie Robinson, WR, Bethune-Cookman
Chris Rowland, WR, Tennessee State
Darius Royster, DL, North Carolina Central
Lachavious Simmons, OL, Tennessee State
Daryus Skinner, S, Winston-Salem State
Ryan Stanley, QB, Florida A&M
Jalen Steward, DL, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Dawonya Tucker, RB, Prairie View A&M
De'Shawn Waller, RB, Alcorn State
Marcus Williams, WR, Florida A&M
John Wilson, CB, Savannah State