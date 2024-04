The 2024 Ferrari Challenge North America season officially got underway with a trio of races on Saturday at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, TX. Hear from the winners about an eventful day of on-track action, with Race 2 just around the corner.

Dylan Medler (The Collection) talks about his victory after a last-lap shootout in the Trofeo Pirelli race:

Sureel Choksi (Ferrari of Denver) talks us through his victory in Coppa Shell:

Story originally appeared on Racer