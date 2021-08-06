FCC unveils new mobile service maps

The Federal Communications Commission released a new set of maps Friday showing mobile service coverage and availability as reported by the major wireless providers.

Why it matters: Billions of dollars are about to be spent on boosting broadband access for underserved Americans. The better the data that directs that spending is, the more effective the dollars will be.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The FCC says these new maps represent a step towards complying with a 2020 law that mandated better public reporting of broadband and wireless service information.

The maps use a new data specification that will "improve the uniformity and consistency of broadband availability data," according to an FCC release.

The big picture: The FCC's previous broadband availability mapping efforts have long faced criticism for overstating the services available to consumers.

In June, the Biden White House released its own maps in an effort to demonstrate the broad need for better service in underserved areas.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free