FCBL baseball: These NH Warriors don't mind the road

Jun. 14—NASHUA — After a 60-hour work week in landscaping, Jason Bickford spends his weekends driving to the next town on the schedule while listening to house music and drinking a strawberry-apricot Red Bull.

That's the game day experience for the Exeter resident and his summer baseball teammates.

"I'm driving three hours to Norwich, Connecticut, New Britain, get back at 1 in the morning and wake up at 5:30 (a.m.) the next day," Bickford said. "It's what I live for."

Bickford, a left-handed pitcher, is one of four New Hampshire residents on the Futures Collegiate Baseball League's newest team: the Road Warriors.

Like the Ruppert Mundys in Philip Roth's "The Great American Novel," the Road Warriors lack a home field.

The Road Warriors were created out of necessity. The Pittsfield (Mass.) Suns, an FCBL member, did not field a team this summer, leaving holes in the remaining seven teams' schedules.

The FCBL also consists of three Massachusetts teams (Brockton Rox, Worcester Bravehearts, Westfield Starfires), two Connecticut teams (Norwich Sea Unicorns, New Britain Bees), the Nashua Silver Knights and Vermont Lake Monsters.

Bickford, an Exeter High School graduate and Fitchburg State University senior, is joined on the Road Warriors by fellow Granite Staters Ryan Strand, a Goffstown resident and UMass Lowell sophomore, Dominic Monico, a Worcester Polytechnic Institute sophomore from Litchfield and Lukasz Rondeau, a University of Dayton freshman from Windham.

"I've never been on a team without a home field," Monico said before the Road Warriors' 8-4 loss to the Silver Knights at Holman Stadium on Tuesday. "It's definitely interesting but I've grown to love it."

The Road Warriors, who have a 34-game schedule, also do not have a practice field.

Their manager, Brendan Morrissey, is co-founder of the Matt Duffy Baseball Knights club program. The Knights have an indoor facility in Weymouth, Mass., that the Road Warriors can use on certain days and times each week if players want to go train, said Morrissey.

Morrissey, a Saint Anselm College graduate, is also the head baseball coach at Milton (Mass.) Academy.

Because of the distance, Monico and Bickford do not go to the training facility.

Monico, a left-handed pitcher, works out and throws when he can outside of games.

Bickford does not have time to train on his own and sometimes cannot make the team's weekday games due to his work schedule. He worked from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. before driving to Holman for a 6 p.m. game against the Silver Knights on Tuesday.

"I just work and show up," Bickford said.

Players who want to utilize the team bus for games meet at FCBL Commissioner Joe Paolucci's office in Rockland (Mass.). Some players, like Bickford and Monico, drive themselves.

The bus's previous pickup spot was at the Braintree (Mass.) Mall before the team got a tow notice.

"We started out in the parking lot of a Dave & Buster's," said Monico, a Bishop Guertin graduate. "Then they gave us the boot."

The Road Warriors received their purple and black ball caps before that Tuesday game at Nashua. For their first eight games, players wore their college team hats.

The Road Warriors' logo is a purple tour bus that stretches across the front of players' jerseys.

"I love the hats," Bickford said. "The tour bus (logo) is alright."

"I know guys have mixed opinions but I'm happy with the bus," said Monico, who added he would like to see the team create a two-person bus mascot outfit.

Before the season, Bickford went to the Futures League tryout. A week later, he got a call from Morrissey with a chance to pitch for the Road Warriors in their inaugural game on May 25 at defending FCBL champion Norwich.

After Bickford's one-third of the eighth inning, Morrissey told him that he was on the team. Bickford earned the win in a 4-3 Road Warriors' triumph.

Monico also went to the league tryout and earned his spot on the team in that game against Norwich, when he got the save after allowing one hit and striking out two in the ninth inning.

"It's been a lot of time on the road but I appreciate the opportunity, for sure," Monico said.

Bickford and Monico said that they and their teammates have embraced being the bad guys. It's fun hearing the trash talk from fans and beating teams on their home field, they said.

The Road Warriors had a 3-6 record in the FCBL entering their trip to Worcester on Friday. They visit Nashua again Sunday for a 3 p.m. matinee with the Silver Knights.

"It kind of puts us as the underdogs every game and we kind of like being in that spot," Monico said.

Even without the luxuries that their opponents enjoy and a roster that's spread across the region, the Road Warriors have chemistry.

The team has eight Division I players, five Division II players and 20 Division III players. Pitchers Aidan Rice (Columbus, Ohio) and Christopher Lowe (Chatham, New Jersey) are the only Road Warriors not from New England.

The players nicknamed themselves the "Road Dogs," Bickford said. Sometimes they make a motion like they're pulling a trucker horn to celebrate a big play, Monico said.

The players are working on organizing some away-from-the-field get-togethers.

"Right from Day 1, I noticed that we all had a spark and we're all family here now, I feel like," Bickford said.

