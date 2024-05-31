FCA Heart of Champion starts Friday in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It is Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Heart of a Champion week in Tyler, and the all-stars made their way to the Tyler Junior College campus Thursday afternoon to get signed in.

This week we will have the baseball and softball games at Tyler Legacy on Friday at 7:00, while the football game will kick off Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. from Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.

This is a chance for some of the top athletes across our area to represent their schools one last time, doing what they love, with friends and former rivals.

