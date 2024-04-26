With a weakened team, FC Sochi lost to Akhmat Grozny

FC Sochi football players were allegedly poisoned by Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov's men before their Russian Premier League match against Akhmat Grozny on April 25 to prevent the Chechen club's relegation to a lower division.



Concerns escalated as all 14 players and five staff members experienced severe illness, including nausea and diarrhea, just before kickoff.

According to FC Sochi manager Robert Moreno all 14 of his club's players and five accompanying staff fell seriously ill shortly before the match, suffering from nausea and diarrhea.

"At first, there were only two players who were unwell, but as time went on more and more of them came down, eventually 14 players and five staff members,” he said.

“Several Sochi players were not even able to move around normally. Unfortunately, we didn't even have anyone to replace them."

Despite the health issues, the Sochi players were still required to play the match, which they eventually lost 1-0.

"We were probably forced to play. That's why we came to the stadium. We had to pick some players who felt better and were less affected by the situation," Moreno said.

While fans speculate on social media, Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov's camp denies involvement, sparking controversy in the Russian football scene.

