FC Red Bull Salzburg joins with PUMA
Long-term partnership starts today
When our Red Bulls return to pre-season training on 24 June, they will wear PUMA training gear for the first time, as FC Red Bull Salzburg has signed a comprehensive long-term co-operation agreement with PUMA.
The agreement will see our two companies take a very special first step of co-operation to support their common aim of breaking new ground with passion and innovation in order to achieve great things. The PUMA motto of FOREVER. FASTER. represents the continued striving for new standards - something we take to heart and makes our co-operation with the sportswear producer so special.
Stephan Reiter, FC Red Bull Salzburg general manager, is delighted our new partnership has kicked off, saying:
Our co-operation with a world-leading brand like PUMA is not only an additional motivation for our players but provides an exciting boost for our entire club. We can see PUMA has a lot of values that we also treasure at FC Red Bull Salzburg. We have found one another as we belong together.
The partnership with FC Red Bull Salzburg represents another milestone for PUMA. For many years the club has stood for dynamic, fast and exciting football. The development of young and promising talents is also at the heart of our new partner's philosophy. The DNA of this top Austrian team reflects the values of PUMA. We are looking forward to lots of successful moments together and can't wait to get the partnership started.