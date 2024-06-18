FC Red Bull Salzburg joins with PUMA

Long-term partnership starts today

When our Red Bulls return to pre-season training on 24 June, they will wear PUMA training gear for the first time, as FC Red Bull Salzburg has signed a comprehensive long-term co-operation agreement with PUMA.

The agreement will see our two companies take a very special first step of co-operation to support their common aim of breaking new ground with passion and innovation in order to achieve great things. The PUMA motto of FOREVER. FASTER. represents the continued striving for new standards - something we take to heart and makes our co-operation with the sportswear producer so special.

Stephan Reiter, FC Red Bull Salzburg general manager, is delighted our new partnership has kicked off, saying:

Our co-operation with a world-leading brand like PUMA is not only an additional motivation for our players but provides an exciting boost for our entire club. We can see PUMA has a lot of values that we also treasure at FC Red Bull Salzburg. We have found one another as we belong together.