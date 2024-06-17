FC Porto will table a €15 million formal bid for Barcelona gem this week

It is no secret that Barcelona youngster Mikayil Faye finds himself attracting strong interest from Portuguese heavyweights FC Porto.

The Portuguese giants have Barcelona icon Andoni Zubizaretta as their sporting director who is working to bring in Faye as well as Vitor Roque from the Catalan club in the summer window.

As was reported this past weekend, talks are already underway between the two clubs about a move for Faye and things could speed up this week.

Formal bid expected soon

Indeed, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano, FC Porto will present Barcelona with a formal bid worth around €15 million for Mikayil Faye.

It is claimed that a meeting has already been scheduled between the two clubs and talks will continue with a formal offer now set to be tabled.

Headed to Porto? (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Barcelona signed Faye only last year for a bargain fee and selling him for €15 million would mean a huge profit for the club.

At the same time, though, the Catalan giants are aware of the Senegalese gem’s potential and as such intend to insert a buyback clause in the deal for the 19-year-old so has to have some degree of control over his future.

Whether Porto would be open to such an arrangement, though, might play a big role in how the talks between the two clubs progress.

As for Faye, reports earlier today suggested that he might prefer a move to the Premier League ahead of Porto.

But with talks progressing between the Portuguese giants and Barcelona, he might end up accepting a switch to Estadio do Dragao.