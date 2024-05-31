FC Metz make Georges Mikautadze’s move from Ajax permanent

FC Metz have triggered the buy option included in Georges Mikautadze’s (23), according to a report from L’Équipe. His return to the club is therefore confirmed, however, it is expected that he will be sold on for a profit this summer.

Mikautadze left Metz to join Ajax at the start of the season in a €16m deal. However, the Georgian forward struggled to acclimatise and amidst the crisis that was engulfing the Dutch club, he failed to establish himself. In January, Mikautadze therefore returned to Les Grenats on a six-month loan deal. He has changed the fortunes of the club. Despite only spending half the season at the French side, he is comfortably the club’s top scorer in Ligue 1 with 13 goals, 10 more than the next top scorer in the team Matthieu Udol.

Metz to sell Mikautadze

Whilst Metz’s Ligue 1 status hangs in the balance, with the club currently competing against AS Saint-Étienne in the relegation play-off (ASSE lead 2-1 after the first leg), they have opted to trigger the buy option, valued at €13m. Les Grenats had until Thursday to do so.

However, it is not expected that Mikautadze will stay long. Metz are expected to sell the prolific striker, amidst interest from AS Monaco but also other sides across Europe.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle