Cologne fans 'take over' London ahead of Europa League tie with Arsenal

Thousands of Cologne fans are marching through the streets of central London ahead of their Europa League match against Arsenal this evening.

As many as 20,000 supporters are thought to have travelled to watch their team open up their European campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

The German supporters brought parts of the West End to a virtual standstill as they made their way from Soho to Trafalgar Square.

Cologne were only allocated 3,000 tickets for Thursday night's match, but it is thought that close to 20,000 of the club's 100,000-strong membership have made the trip to London.

Arsenal earlier released a statement warning fans against selling tickets to Cologne fans.

A message on the Arsenal website said: "Please note visiting supporters that purchase a ticket in the home end for this fixture are likely to be ejected from the stadium.

"We have made this decision following consultation with the police and to ensure we are in line with crowd segregation requirements."

The Metropolitan Police said there had so far been no arrests and insisted they were "monitoring the situation."

FC Koln fans steaming through Soho @AwayDays_pic.twitter.com/FbGST3peEl — Toby Brittan (@TobyBrittan) September 14, 2017

"At around 15:00 BST on Thursday, 14 September a large group of football fans gathered in Oxford Street," a statement from the Met Police read.

"The group was at the location for about 30 minutes whilst they boarded public transport to travel to a football match this evening.

"They did throw bottles and let off flares, but there was no significant disorder, police were on scene and there have been no arrests. The group has now left the area."

Arsene Wenger is expected to rest a number of his key first team players for tonight's Europa League opener.