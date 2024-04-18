FC Juárez set to face New Mexico United in international friendly

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Liga MX side FC Juárez and USL Championship side New Mexico United are set to meet in an international friendly on June 19th at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

México Contra Nuevo México 🤝



We're thrilled to welcome @LigaBBVAMX side @fcjuarezoficial to the Land of Enchantment on June 19th for our 2024 international friendly 📷 Season ticket holders can reserve their seats NOW through SeatGeek using their 20% off! #SomosUnidos pic.twitter.com/TWArQnwkRN — New Mexico United (@NewMexicoUTD) April 17, 2024

New Mexico United made the announcement of the international friendly on Wednesday.

“We are delighted to begin this relationship and play against our friends at New Mexico United,” said FC Juarez President Luis Rodriguez. “For FC Juárez, it is a priority to promote its ties with soccer fans in Albuquerque in addition to having more of a presence in the Southwest U.S., we are the only major league sports franchise of any sport in a radius of 400 miles (from the El Paso region), so we want soccer fans in the Southwest to see Bravos as a true option to follow and support.”

“We are so excited to welcome a top tier club like FC Juarez to the Land of Enchantment,” said New Mexico United President Ron Patel. “Los Bravos have an incredible fan base and have accomplished so much – including promotion to Liga MX – in their 10 seasons. We look forward to meeting their players on the pitch and showing their fans a terrific time in New Mexico.”

The meeting in June will mark the first time FC Juárez and New Mexico United go head-to-head on the pitch.

