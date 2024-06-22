FC Juárez ready for friendly against Club América at Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — FC Juárez and Club América, Liga MX foes, will go head-to-head in a friendly match at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas on Sunday night.

This is the first time in history that both clubs will play each other in a friendly in the United States.

This friendly between the two Liga MX clubs comes two weeks before the start of the league’s 2024 Apertura Tournament.

FC Juárez finished in 12th place in the Liga MX 2023-24 Clausura Tournament.

Meanwhile, Club América finished on top of the table and played its way to its 15th Liga MX title.

América winning the 2024 Clausura Tournament gave the club its second straight Liga MX title. América also won the 2023-2024 Apertura Tournament.

Sunday’s friendly is also set to mark the return of one of the Borderland’s own: Alejandro Zendejas.

Zendejas, who growing up spent time in Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, has been a young star on Club América’s during its back-to-back Liga MX title runs.

Last season, Zendejas scored a total of nine goals, five of them in the Apertura Tournament and the other four in the Clausura Tournament, for América.

Kickoff for Sunday’s friendly between FC Juárez and Club América at the Sun Bowl is set for 7:30 p.m. MT.

