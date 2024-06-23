FC Juárez and Club América arrive in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – FC Juárez and Club América arrived in the Sun City on Saturday ahead of its friendly match at the Sun Bowl.

The competition will be held at 7:30 p.m. where the Liga MX foes will go head to head in a preseason competition.

Both teams arrived to its respective hotels with fans eager to greet each club.

With FC Juárez located only just a few miles away from the Sun Bowl, the match will take place essentially in its backyard. The club looks forward to having local fans in attendance as well as getting reps in against a strong competitor.

“I think it’s something great to experience because they’re the champions,” said Bravos goaltender Benny Diaz. “They won twice, so I think it’ll be something nice for us to play in. I guess you could say it’s at home, kind of on the other side of the border. So it’s a great opportunity to keep growing in our pre-season and get minutes in against a great team like this.”

Based in Mexico City, Mexico, Club América still received a warm welcome upon its arrival. The club is the most popular club in all of Mexico winning back to back championships the past two years.

One of the teams star player is El Paso native, Alejandro Zendejas, who’s excited to compete in this match located in his home town. For the midfielder, it’s the ultimate full circle moment.

“It’s amazing always to come back home, especially with this team,” said Zendejas. “It’s been a minute since I’ve been home. But it’s always nice, man. I love El Paso. It’s nice that I started my career over here. I would never think that I’ll do what I ended up in América. I’m happy and happy with how it’s going and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

The matchup will be the first time these two teams are facing off on American soil.

