FC Juárez and América play to 1-1 draw at Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — FC Juárez and Club América played to a 1-1 draw at the Sun Bowl on Sunday night.

29,432 people attended the friendly match between the two Liga MX clubs in El Paso, Texas. Just looking at the crowd on Sunday night, it was apparent there were a lot more América fans than FC Juárez fans.

Still, for América, the defending Liga MX champs, and FC Juárez, the Borderland’s Liga MX club, to play a friendly in El Paso at the Sun Bowl provided the Sun City with a sporting event it’ll remember for years to come.

FC Juárez scored the first goal of the friendly. The goal from forward Angel Zaldivar in the fifth minute of the match.

Angel Zaldivar opens thing up for the Bravos with a beautiful shot from outside the area. — Alberto Urueta (@alberto_lgo) June 24, 2024

In the 72nd minute of the match, América scored the equalizer. Miguel Vazquez scored a goal off of a miss penalty kick attempt from Esteban Lozano.

Moments after América tied the game up at 1-1, Alejandro Zendejas, a product from the Borderland and local favorite, was subbed into the game. Zendejas played around twenty minutes in the friendly match.

Things got intense at the Sun Bowl as fans got onto the field after the friendly between FC Juárez and Club América.



Here's footage of América's Alejandro Zendejas, a product of the Borderland and the local favorite, being swarmed by fans. pic.twitter.com/1cvJVEak10 — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) June 24, 2024

Zendejas was one of several América stars that played in the friendly. Henry Martin and Jonathan Dos Santos also stepped on the field at the Sun Bowl and played.

The match against América was a good test for FC Juárez ahead of the 2024-25 Liga MX Apertura that begins early July.

FC Juárez finished 12th in the 2023-2024 Clausura and are optimistic it can finish higher this upcoming season.

