FC Emmen want to sign Swansea City defender

Transferwatchnl are reporting that FC Emmen are interested in signing Nathan Tjoe-A-On from Swansea City. The 22-year-old Indonesian international left-back is under contract with the Welsh side until 2026, but has not made a single appearance for the side. The Dutch born defender cost the Swans around €350k in the summer of 2023, but by January they had loaned him to the Eredivisie.

Tjoe-A-On had come through the youth system with Excelsior in Rotterdam before he moved across the channel. The defender made 57 appearances for the senior side, scoring once and providing one assist. He returned to the Eredivisie to join Heerenveen on loan from Swansea during the most recent winter transfer window. However, he only managed four appearances for the side.

Second division FC Emmen now want to bring him back to the Netherlands. It is unclear whether they are looking for a permanent deal or another loan for the defender. FC Emmen have been active in trying to build a team capable of promotion to the Eredivisie, having already made five signings this summer.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson