FC Dallas preps for showdown with Lionel Messi
FC Dallas plays Inter Miami on Sunday. FC Dallas players have some mixed emotions about playing against the GOAT.
FC Dallas plays Inter Miami on Sunday. FC Dallas players have some mixed emotions about playing against the GOAT.
Drake played 17 games for the Ravens in 2022.
Nadel has called Rangers games since 1979.
Ware was an anchor for the Cowboys' defense for several years, and then he capped his career by helping the Broncos win a Super Bowl title.
Judon had been pushing for a new deal with the Patriots.
“I had planned to do everything I wanted to do at that point in my life, spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life."
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
It's never fun to pass on a player you like in fantasy football drafts, but sometimes you have no choice. Scott Pianowski reveals his eight to avoid in 2023.
Here we predict the outcomes of all eight matches on the SummerSlam card.
Marcedes Lewis has a shot to play in his 18th NFL season.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues his draft sleeper series with the tight ends!
Jordan and the Saints have a good thing going, so why change anything?
This isn't the first time Diggs or other defenders have chirped at Dallas' franchise quarterback. It's worked out pretty well before.
Instead of reveling in Ohtani's star power and enjoying the relief that the pitching issue wasn't serious for the AL MVP front-runner, Angels manager Phil Nevin had to explain what went wrong with his closer.
Matt Harmon and Fantasy Points' Scott Barrett conclude 'Rankings Week' by trying to identify the hardest players to rank and project in fantasy drafts this month.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
“I feel like I beat the toughest battle,” John Metchie III said in his first public comments since being diagnosed.
No matter how bad the Browns got, Joe Thomas' play never slipped.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
Fred Zinkie examines the upcoming MLB action and provides a number of fantasy adds to consider for a boost.
The PGA Tour's new schedule reportedly includes a range of no-cut events, a significant change from the Tour's history.