FC Dallas’ Lamah pays tribute to friend Tiote

A big win in an important game allowed Roland Lamah to make an emotional statement to a lost friend.

The Ivorian attacker scored twice for FC Dallas in its 3-1 win over visiting Toronto FC on Saturday, and the 29-year-old paid tribute to his good friend: the late Cheick Tiote.

Lamah lifted his shirt to reveal an undershirt with the words “Forever in my heart, Tiote” with an accompanying heart, and the Belgian international said “in every game, I’m going to play for him” in his post-match comments.

From MLSSoccer.com:

“We’ve always been together. It’s a little difficult [to talk about it],” Lamah said. “He’s always in my heart. When he played, he was a good, good, good player. He always played strong. He never gave up. I’m going to try to never give up every game.”

Tiote, the former Newcastle United midfielder, died in early June after collapsing at a training session for Chinese second-tier club Beijing Enterprises. He was 30 years old, and has been mourned by many in the football community.

