FC Dallas fires head coach Nico Estévez

FRISCO, TX - MAY 22: Head Coach of FC Dallas Nico Estevez greets fans during the MLS game between FC Dallas and Minnesota United FC at Toyota Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced the firing of head coach Nico Estévez on Sunday.

Estévez's firing came one day after FC Dallas tied Minnesota on Saturday.

FC Dallas is currently 13th in the 14-team Western Conference.

"It is always a difficult decision to part ways with your head coach. A great deal of thought and deliberation went into this move as it is still early in the season. We believe a coaching change is in the best interest of the club," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said in a statement. "I want to thank Nico for everything he has done for the club, including some great playoff memories."

Estévez was hired by FC Dallas on December 2, 2021. He came from U.S. Soccer where he served as an assistant under Gregg Berhalter on the USMNT.

Estévez led FC Dallas to the playoffs in 2022 and 2023.

The 2024 season has been a disappointment, with FC Dallas struggling to score.

The team has scored 18 goals in 16 games, tied for last in the Western Conference.

Assistant coach Peter Luccin will manage the club while there is a search for a new manager.

"Peter Luccin has been a part of this club at all levels – a player, an Academy coach and a first team assistant," said Hunt in a statement. "He knows our players and understands the culture of our club, and we appreciate his willingness to step up and lead during this transition."

FC Dallas takes on St. Louis in Frisco on Saturday.