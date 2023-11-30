FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta celebrates 2023 MLS MVP award in style at local restaurant

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta visited the Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse location near Fountain Square after being named the 2023 Landon Donovan Most Valuable Player on Monday.

Acosta, a midfielder from Buenos Aires, Argentina, visited the Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse location near Fountain Square after being named the 2023 Landon Donovan Most Valuable Player on Monday, according to an X post from Ruby. Ruby posted a photo of Acosta with Bawe C. Shinholster, corporate director of training and quality assurance at Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, in front of a life-size MVP light display.

"The entire team at ⁦[Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse] Cincinnati was honored to be where you chose to celebrate⁩ being named the ⁦[MLS] MVP! Thank you and congratulations my friend ⁦[Luciano Acosta]⁩," the restaurateur wrote.

Ruby also posted a video of Acosta's visit on Instagram, where employees of the fine dining restaurant are seen signing a custom FC Cincinnati menu, congratulating the soccer player for his MVP honor.

FC Cincinnati will host arch-rival Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium in the MLS Cup Eastern Conference final on Saturday. The winning Ohio franchise will host the MLS Cup on Dec. 9.

