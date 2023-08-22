FC Cincinnati without top defender against Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

FC Cincinnati defender Yerson Mosquera (15) passes in the first half of the MLS match at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

FC Cincinnati center back Yerson Mosquera will officially miss the team's U.S. Open Cup semifinal match against global superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Wednesday.

"Yerson won't play a part in the game," head coach Pat Noonan said Tuesday at training.

Mosquera, who missed Sunday's "Hell is Real" rivalry match against the Columbus Crew, has been on a day-to-day schedule for over a week to nurse an injury. Mosquera's day-to-day routine has consisted of training inside the Mercy Heath Training Center facilities on his own, while the team trains on the fields.

Cookie-gate: Busken Bakery's Lionel Messi cookies spark social media uproar

"He was a day-by-day, but we're going to make sure we're not pushing him too hard, too early," Noonan said. "He was out on the field (Tuesday), and that's the good news, but we're not going to take any risks there."

Since joining on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers of the English Premier League in February, Mosquera has appeared and started in 20 matches for FC Cincinnati, the joint-seventh most of the roster in 2023. Mosquera's contributions to Cincinnati in the MLS have helped the team to give up the second-least number of goals in the MLS this season, 28, as the team sits atop the MLS Eastern Conference standings and Supporters' Sheild.

The 22-year-old Colombian international has pitched six shutouts this season as part of the Cincinnati back-three defense. Mosquera has the best duel win rate percentage on the team, 60, behind only fellow defender Matt Miazga. He leads the squad in interceptions this season with 43.

FC Cincinnati will now face off against the red-hot Messi, who has scored 10 goals in seven appearances for Miami and most recently won the inaugural Leagues Cup on Saturday, without one of its top defenders. Messi is yet to lose a game as an Inter Miami, a perfect seven wins from seven games.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: FC Cincinnati defender Yerson Mosquera out vs Miami, Lionel Messi