FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United: MLS Decision Day score updates, analysis

Welcome to Cincinnati.com's live coverage of FC Cincinnati versus Atlanta United at TQL Stadium. The match is the regular-season finale for both clubs, and the Eastern Conference games will all kickoff simultaneously at 6 p.m. Refresh this page throughout the match for live updates and analysis as the playoff picture is cemented, as well as for updates of the finale in Cincinnati.

Aaron Boupendza disciplined for late return from int'l duty

Per a team spokesman, "FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza is being held out of tonight's match against Atlanta United FC due to disciplinary reasons after Aaron did not return to Cincinnati from international duty on time."

Starting lineups for FC Cincinnati, Atlanta United

