FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United: MLS Decision Day score updates, analysis
Welcome to Cincinnati.com's live coverage of FC Cincinnati versus Atlanta United at TQL Stadium. The match is the regular-season finale for both clubs, and the Eastern Conference games will all kickoff simultaneously at 6 p.m. Refresh this page throughout the match for live updates and analysis as the playoff picture is cemented, as well as for updates of the finale in Cincinnati.
Aaron Boupendza disciplined for late return from int'l duty
Per a team spokesman, "FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza is being held out of tonight's match against Atlanta United FC due to disciplinary reasons after Aaron did not return to Cincinnati from international duty on time."
Starting lineups for FC Cincinnati, Atlanta United
FC Cincinnati starting XI: Roman Celentano (GK), Alvas Powell, Yerson Mosquera, Matt Miazga, Alvaro Barreal, Ian Murphy, Obinna Nwobodo, Luciano Acosta (captain), Junior Moreno, Dominique Badji, Brandon Vazquez.
Cincinnati bench: Alec Kann (GK), Nick Hagglund, Yuya Kubo, Marco Angulo, Sergio Santos, Malik Pinto, Ray Gaddis, Brey Halsey, Gerardo Valenzuela.
Atlanta United starting XI: Brad Guzan, Ronald Hernandez, Luis Abram, Miles Robinson, Caleb Wiley, Tristan Muyumba Nkita, Saba Lobjanidze, Thiago Almada, Matheus Rossetto, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Xande Silva.
Atlanta bench: Brooks Lennon, Amar Sejdic, Derrick Etienne Jr., Miguel Berry, Edwin Mosquera, Juan Jose Purata, Jamal Thiare, Quentin Westberg, Jay Fotune.
