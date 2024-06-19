FC Cincinnati tied with Philadelphia Union at TQL Stadium | Live updates

Welcome to Cincinnati.com's live coverage of FC Cincinnati versus Philadelphia Union at TQL Stadium (7:30 p.m.). Refresh this page throughout the match for live updates and analysis.

Philly levels the score (43')

FC Cincinnati felt the absence of its top two center backs on this one. A ball played in from the wing by Philadelphia's Olivier Mbaizo was won and headed down my Mikael Uhre, and then lashed home by Tai Baribo, who had plenty of time and space to get his shot off. It's 1-1.

Kevin Kelsy scores − by accident? (29')

Luciano Acosta served up an aerial ball for Kevin Kelsy to go and win. Kelsy won the ball, perhaps not as he intended though as he appeared to whiff on his header. But he still redirected ball in as it appeared to rocket off his outstretched foot after he jumped for his header. In any event, the goal was Kelsy's fourth for FC Cincinnati. The assist was Acosta's MLS-leading 14th of the year. Yuya Kubo was also credited with an assist.

Seeing yellow (15')

They weren't big moments, but the most noteworthy events of the match so far have involved referee Jair Marrufo's quick trigger on his front-shirt pocket, and his yellow card. Kipp Keller, Kai Wagner, and Jack Elliott are all on yellow cards already, and there's plenty of game to be played.

This rivalry needs a nickname (1')

FC Cincinnati lost often to Philadelphia Union early in its MLS existence but this matchup has become one of the nastiest and most fun in the league since some key members of the Union front office and coaching staff defected to Cincinnati. Since then, head coach Pat Noonan's FCC are 3-1-1 against Jim Curtin's Union team.

This is a great rivalry, and here's to another enticing edition of it.

FC Cincinnati, Philadelphia Union starting XI

FC Cincinnati forward Yuya Kubo (7) shoots in the second half of the MLS match between the FC Cincinnati and the Colorado Rapids at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

