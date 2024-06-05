FC Bayern Women sign Ena Mahmutovic

FC Bayern Women have signed Ena Mahmutovic ahead of the new season. The 20-year-old goalkeeper joins from Duisburg on a three-year contract until 30 June 2027.

Rech: “Goalkeeper with great potential”

Bianca Rech, head of FC Bayern Women: “Ena is a young German goalkeeper with great potential. She is very confident for her age and has made a positive impression on us for a while. She caught the eye in particular last season with a number of good saves. As a club, we want to focus on continuity on the one hand, but at the same time we want to look ahead to the future and develop young, talented players. We’re very pleased that Ena has chosen us and will be with us from the summer.”

Ena Mahmutovic interview

Ena Mahmutovic has signed a contract at Bayern until 30 June 2027.

Mahmutovic: “So happy to be part of this great club”

Mahmutovic added: “I was impressed by the club's philosophy for the coming years right from the start. Bayern aren’t only the best team in the league but also one of the biggest clubs in the world. Every little kid dreams of playing here one day. That's why I'm so happy to be a part of this great club myself. In the coming years, I want to continue to develop both as a player and as a person and win as many titles as possible. I'm really looking forward to getting to know the team over the coming weeks. I already know some of the players from the national team and from playing against each other in the Bundesliga.”

Bundesliga debut aged 16

Ena Mahmutovic will be a Bayern player as of this summer.

Born on 23 December 2003, Mahmutovic began her career at hometown club Eintracht Duisburg before switching to city rivals MSV in 2014. The goalkeeper worked her way through the youth teams before making her Bundesliga debut at the age of only 16 on 30 May 2020. She has since made 62 competitive appearances for the Zebras’ first team and earned her first senior call-up for Germany in early 2023. Mahmutovic’s impressive displays saw the 20-year-old named Duisburg’s Sportswoman of the Year in 2023.

