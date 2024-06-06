FC Bayern Women’s pre-season schedule

FC Bayern Women’s players may be off on their well-earned holidays on the back of their Google Pixel Bundesliga-winning exploits in 2023/24, but plans are already in place for how they’ll prepare for their next title defence in 2024/25. Alexander Straus and his squad will return to training on 1 July before a training camp and a number of friendly matches. fcbayern.com has an overview of the team’s pre-season plans.

1 July: Return to training

1 August: Friendly vs. TBC

7 August: Friendly vs. TBC

10 August: Friendly vs. Slavia Prague in Ruderting (2pm)

13-17 August: Training camp in Austria

20 August: Friendly vs. Juventus (6pm)

Die Frauen will return to the Campus for diagnostic tests and the start of training on 1 July. While any players included in Germany’s Olympics squad will head to Paris, the rest of the Bayern team will go about their preparations for the new season in Munich. Their first friendly match will be on 10 August against Slavia Prague in Ruderting. Three days later, the squad will head off to Tyrol in Austria for a training camp. The squad’s final warm-up game before the campaign kicks off is against Juventus. Bayern then open the 2024/25 season in the new Google Pixel Supercup against Wolfsburg in Dresden on 15 August.

