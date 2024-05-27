FC Bayern Women players called up for national teams

On the back of an impressive season where FC Bayern Women retained their Bundesliga title, many players have now been called up to represent their countries in European qualifiers and friendlies in May and June. fcbayern.com rounds up who's in action where this international break.

Germany’s Poland double header

Lea Schüller, Sydney Lohmann, Giulia Gwinn and Klara Bühl will be in action for Germany as they continue their qualification push for Euro 2025 in Switzerland with back-to-back games against Poland on Matchdays 3 and 4 in qualifying Group A4. The first encounter is at Rostock’s Ostseestadion on Friday, 31 May (8.30pm CEST) before Horst Hrubesch’s side travel to Gydinia on 4 June (6pm).

Giulia Gwinn, Germany

Germany current top Group A4 in Euro 2025 qualifying with two wins.

England chasing top spot

In Group A3, Linda Sembrant and Magdalena Eriksson’s Sweden have two fixtures against Ireland, starting at the Dublin Arena on 31 May (8.30pm CEST) and then at home in Stockholm on 4 April (6.30pm) as they look to climb from third place. Georgia Stanway’s England are also in that group and face a double header with section leaders France. The Lionesses can take top spot with victory at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park on 31 May (9pm CEST). If the reigning European champions manage that, then they will go to Saint-Étienne on 4 June with a one-point advantage to defend at the summit.

Bayern teammates Sarah Zadrazil, Glódís Viggósdóttir and Cecilía Rúnarsdóttir will be reunited on the international stage for their double header in Group A4. Zadrazil’s Austria welcome Iceland to Ried on 31 May (6pm), before FCB captain Viggósdóttir and Rúnarsdóttir play host in Reykjavik on 4 June (9.30pm CEST).

Sarah Zadrazil, Austria

Sarah Zadrazil missed Austria’s first two qualifiers due to injury.

Jovana Damnjanovic and Serbia are also looking to qualify for Euro 2025 and host Slovakia in their third game in Group B2 on 31 May (6pm) before they switch around and meet again in Trnava on 4 June (6pm).

Jill Baijings and the Netherlands have back-to-back fixtures with Finland in Group A1 on 31 May in Rotterdam (8.45pm) and 4 June in Tampere (6pm CEST), while Tuva Hansen’s Norway face Italy in Oslo on 31 May (6pm) and in Ferrara on 4 June (6.15pm). Sam Kerr and Scotland are against Israel in Group B2 on 31 May in Glasgow (8.05pm CEST) and then in Budaörs, Hungary on 4 June (4pm). Denmark and Pernille Harder take on world champions Spain in Group A2 in Voborg on 31 May (7pm) and then in Tenerife on 4 June (9.30pm CEST).

Friendlies for youth teams

Laura Gloning, Sarah Ernst and Alara Şehitler have been included in the Germany U20 squad and will travel to Sweden as the team prepares for the summer’s World Cup in Colombia. Kathrin Peter’s side will play friendlies against Poland’s U23s on 29 May (1pm), Australia (1 June, 6pm) and Sweden (4 June, 7pm).

Keira Bednorz, Greta Hünten, Lisa Karl, Emma Memminger, Celina Senftl and Anja Zollner are in the Germany U17 squad that will close out the season against Switzerland on 2 June (1pm).

Germany’s U16s head coach Melanie Behringer has called up Bayern duo Paula Rintzner and Elira Terakaj for two friendlies against the USA in Aschaffenburg on 8 June (5.30pm) and 11 June (11.30am).

