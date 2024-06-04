FC Bayern Women to host Juventus in pre-season friendly

FC Bayern Women will host Italian runners-up Juventus on 20 August (6pm CEST) as part of their pre-season preparations for the 2024/25 campaign. The game is the culmination of their summer work, coming four days before Bayern’s first competitive fixture of the new season in the Google Pixel Supercup against Wolfsburg. The venue for the game will be announced soon.

Bianca Rech, head of FC Bayern Women: “Juventus are a top European side who have caught the eye many times in continental competition in recent years. We’re excited we can test ourselves at this level to finish our pre-season. Hopefully we’re then set for a successful 2024/25 campaign where we want to push on and compete for titles again.”

Take a look back on Bayern's 2023/24 campaign:

A look back on FC Bayern Women’s season