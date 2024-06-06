FC Bayern sign Maurice Krattenmacher and Gibson Nana Adu

FC Bayern have signed attackers Maurice Krattenmacher, 18, and Gibson Nana Adu, 16, from Unterhaching. Adu will continue to play for the 3. Liga club next season.

Jochen Sauer, FC Bayern director of youth development: “Maurice Krattenmacher and Gibson Nana Adu are two players with great prospects. Maurice is from Munich, was with us in his younger years and has gained experience in the 3. Liga at Unterhaching. He’s got good technique, is versatile in attack, and not just capable of scoring himself but always has an eye for teammates. Gibson is both the youngest player and goalscorer in the history of the 3. Liga. Both are representative of Unterhaching’s good youth development. We back both players to make it professionally.”

Dieser Inhalt kann hier leider nicht dargestellt werden. Zum Anschauen kannst du die Website des FC Bayern München besuchen: Artikel auf fcbayern.com

Krattenmacher joined Bayern at U9 level from TuS Bad Aibling in 2013 before leaving for Unterhaching in early 2017. The attacking midfielder has made 51 competitive appearances for Unterhaching, including 33 in the 3. Liga, scoring five goals. A former Germany U17 and U18 player, he is currently part of the country’s U19 setup, scoring three goals from seven caps.

Adu started playing at SC Lerchenberg before joining Unterhaching‘s academy, via Mainz, for the 2022/23 season. The striker became the youngest player in 3. Liga history when he made his debut in a 2-1 win against Arminia Bielefeld on 17 February. He became the youngest goalscorer as well when he netted in his eighth game. He currently has 10 senior appearances.

Midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović has made the breakthrough at Bayern:

Aleksandar Pavlović: ‘I can hardly put this feeling into words’