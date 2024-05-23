FC Bayern and Paulaner extend partnership until 2031

FC Bayern and Paulaner have extended their partnership for a further seven years, meaning the agreement will run until 2031. The cooperation has so far included the club’s men’s first team and Legends, as well as FC Bayern Basketball, and in future it will also include the successful FC Bayern Women football team.

Michael Diederich, FC Bayern executive vice chairman: "We’re delighted we’ve been able to extend our long-standing partnership with Paulaner until 2031 and at the same time expand it to include our FC Bayern Women alongside our men’s first team, Legends and FC Bayern basketballers. The cooperation is characterised by deep trust and absolute reliability. Unique campaigns such as the Paulaner Fanträume also make the partnership so special for our fans all over the world."

Andreas Jung, FC Bayern board member for marketing: "The successful partnership, which has always been based on trust, will not only be continued for good reason, but will also include the Women’s team in future. The many facets of this collaboration, from the men’s first team to the Legends, the basketball players to the women, reach our diverse fans all over the world. Like FC Bayern, Bavarian beer is known everywhere - it's great that we've extended the partnership."

Marko Pesic, managing director of FC Bayern Basketball, which has been a partner of Paulaner since the 2016/17 season: "We’re delighted we’ll be able to continue to rely on our strong partner Paulaner in the future, and we would like to thank them for their great trust. Paulaner is a major Munich brand, so we’re delighted to continue our collaboration, which is always of benefit to our fans thanks to the joint promotional activities."

Jörg Biebernick, CEO of the Paulaner Brewery Group: "The partnership with FC Bayern Munich is practically part of our brand identity, just like our home city of Munich, the Oktoberfest and the conviviality that unites people. We're looking forward to writing the next chapter in this long-standing and trusting partnership. It's not just at home that fans celebrate FC Bayern Munich and its victories with Paulaner beers. Together, we convey the Bavarian joie de vivre out into the world."

240523-paulaner-01

Just as FC Bayern is not only made up of its professional football section, Paulaner is not exclusively focused on beer either, and so the long-standing partnership is now developing into an increasingly multifaceted one. There's a suitable drink for every team and a variety of promotional campaigns for fans, e.g. ‘Ein Prost’ with Münchner Hell for the Legends, ‘Cheers’ with Paulaner Spezi in a retro look for basketball.