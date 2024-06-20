FC Bayern loan Maurice Krattenmacher to Ulm

FC Bayern are loaning 18-year-old Maurice Krattenmacher to SSV Ulm 1846 for the forthcoming season. The attacking midfielder, who recently signed for the German record champions from SpVgg Unterhaching, is set to gain match practice with the newly promoted second-division club.

Christoph Freund, FC Bayern sporting director: "Maurice Krattenmacher is a superb young prospect. We have high hopes of him in the future and you have to build up talents like him carefully. For Maurice it's now important to get regular playing time at the next level in order to continue his development. After promotion to Bundesliga 2, SSV Ulm offer the best opportunities for that. We'll follow him closely and be there for him every step of the way."

Krattenmacher signed a professional contract at the start of June with Bayern, for whom he previously played for three and a half years following his move to the U9 team from TuS Bad Aibling in 2013. He then joined Unterhaching in early 2017, where he took his first steps in professional football. The Munich native made 51 competitive appearances for Haching, including 33 in the 3. Liga, scoring five goals. A former Germany U17 and U18 player, he is currently part of the country’s U19 setup, with three goals from seven caps.



